The 2019 recipient of the Robert M. Kaufmann Memorial Award was Antonio DaBeet. Below is a portion of my recent interview with Antonio to showcase his incredible journey from Palestine to Muscatine.
Antonio remembers his first day in Muscatine clearly. It was April 15, 2017. He had earned his high school diploma in Palestine in 2016 and was working two jobs. He was not an exceptional student in high school and did not see himself pursuing college in his native country. “Everyone is on the same path there," he told me. “I wanted to get out of the rut." Knowing his uncle, John DaBeet, taught at Muscatine Community College, helped him make a drastic transition to come to the U.S. He left behind his parents and two siblings to come and study at MCC.
He had studied English in school but his skills were not strong and he studied only English for his first semester at MCC. Finally, in January almost a year after he arrived in Muscatine, he began taking classes leading toward Engineering Technology. “I want to work on big machines," said DaBeet. Antonio became involved in the MCC Young Democrats (serving as vice president), and was invited by a staff member to join Phi Theta Kappa because of his high grade point average. PTK is an international student organization for honors students at two-year colleges. Next year, Antonio will serve as the president of PTK. Antonio’s volunteerism didn’t stop there. He worked for the student newspaper, the Calumet, as photographer, writer and website content developer. He volunteered with middle school students at Central Middle School in an Iowa State University leadership program, called Ricochet. Antonio also volunteered to chaperone students with the ISU Extension Juntos program. On top of that, Antonio worked at Walmart for about 16 hours a week. “I love talking with people, I love having fun with people. I’m peaceful and I’m friendly."
The Robert M. Kaufmann Memorial Award was first presented in 1993 in memory of an outstanding freshman at the college. Bob Kaufmann, a rural Wilton native, exhibited academic excellence, leadership, and great promise while attending Muscatine Community College. In December of 1970, he was killed in a tragic automobile accident. Robert’s parents, Freeman and Ruby Kaufmann, established this award in memory of their son and it is awarded to an outstanding freshman annually.
The Robert M. Kaufmann Memorial Award was bestowed upon the outstanding 2019 freshman student, based on the criteria of academic achievement, leadership, and participation in college and/or community activities and organizations and was selected by MCC faculty, staff, and administrators. Looking at Antonio’s journey from Palestine to Muscatine, it’s not surprising that he was selected to continue Robert’s leadership legacy.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College. MCC is celebrating its 90th year in 2019. Signature programs include Agriculture, Fine Arts, Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, and Veterinary Technology. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
