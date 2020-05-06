POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Face troubled times with optimism, positive action

If you do this with any and every challenge, it quickly moves you from a “woe is me mentality” to a “what are my choices that can lead me out of this negative circumstance?”

And it’s true. No one chooses cancer or almost any negative situation. For some reason, cancer chose me. I can curl up in the fetal position and wait for the inevitable end that doing nothing will bring, or I can make the choice to engage in the fight of my life, for my life.

Optimism, for me, gives me the courage to fight and win.

What about you? Everyone reading this column is faced with a negative circumstance that is not of their choosing. What is yours? Insert it into the sentence and read it aloud. Then explore the ways you can positively respond to create a better outcome. What can it hurt? Give it a try. No other person is a better advocate for you, than you!

Here is something I’ve learned in my life. Every obstacle creates opportunity. It’s a matter of not focusing on the negativity of the obstacle but looking around for a path to lead you through. Often that process leads you to a better path and brighter future. As I say almost every week, “What you look for, you usually find.” Look for the opportunity within every obstacle that leads you to a better path. It’s there, you just have to positively seek it.