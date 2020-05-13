POSITIVELY SPEAKING: If there was ever a time for radical optimism, it is now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Be optimistic. Get excited. Great things are on the brink of occurring. Positive shifts in paradigms are happening. Be open and embrace the future. From the ashes of a pandemic, incredible and positive change can occur. Be open!

Our nation has always responded positively and with overwhelming optimism to any challenge. When looking back at the history of World War II, you see how lives changed overnight and factories building cars one day were turning out tanks and airplanes the next. From the tragedy of Pearl Harbor emerged the greatest and most powerful nation in history. Democracy spread like wildfire and the world has never been the same. I believe that something positive and similar will happen because of this pandemic.

Look at General Motors. One day they were turning out cars and 40 days later they are turning out respirators. Look at the multitudes of companies and everyday people sewing masks. Americans are always up to the challenge. Americans have a history of radical optimism that inspires nations and people around the globe.