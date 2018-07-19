While living in Kansas, we bought our first brand new car almost 48 years ago and it was instantly a love affair. I was beaming with pride as I drove our shiny new autumn gold 1970 Chevy Malibu coupe off the car lot. To put it mildly, I pampered that car to an extreme. It never saw gravel, I came to a near stop at all railroad crossings and I washed and waxed it often. If the weather was bad it stayed in the garage while I drove our old beater.
We moved to Muscatine in 1978 and within two years, we were expecting our second child. After considerable discussion, common sense finally won out and in 1980 we purchased a new station wagon to accommodate our growing family. Somehow that wagon didn’t have much emotional effect on me. It was just basic transportation, nothing special. We were way too young to be driving a station wagon. With a heavy heart I advertised the Malibu in the Muscatine Journal. Soon, a 17 year old boy and his dad were knocking at our door.
The kid loved the car and drooled over it just like I did 10 years earlier. A deal was struck, hands were shaken, and the next day, in exchange for an envelope of cash, the title and keys were given to the boy. With a lump in my throat, I watched him drive away in my dream car. I told Jo Anne this kid, even though he was exceptionally clean cut and polite, will no doubt drive the living hell out of the car and within a few months it will be a pile of junk, probably wrapped around a telephone pole.
That kid is now 55 years old and still just as clean cut and polite as ever. Todd Reinsager, a successful salesman at Krieger Auto, still owns the car. Todd has babied it for 38 years and it looks almost as good today as it did the day I sold it to him. Once or twice a year, when the weather is nice and no clouds are in the sky, he will drive it to work and give me a call to come out and take a look at it.
I sit in the driver’s seat, run my hands along the upholstery, and recall the time when I drove it off the new car lot. Todd has the original window sticker and all of the records that I kept on it. For some reason he is not too keen about selling it back to me for the $900 he paid for it
I keep a record of all the cars I’ve owned. The most exciting purchase was my very first car, a 1954 Chevy, but the brand new 1970 Malibu coupe sure ranks high on the list. Occasionally I still have dreams about that car. What favorite car memories do you have?
