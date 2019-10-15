There are many yearly traditions that seem to come with the arrival of the holiday season, a season that seems to come sooner each year.
There’s the unveiling of the various decorations and snacks for sale at our local stores. There’s also plenty of holiday-themed advertisements, movies and television specials, whether they be new or classic, that try to bring their viewers into the spirit of the season. But hey, why not combine the two and create another annual tradition that, for me at least, is pretty hard to resist: the holiday-themed cooking and baking shows.
Just the other day, I was watching the latest episode of "Halloween Baking Championship," and was both entertained and intrigued by all the different and "spooky" desserts. Unfortunately, by the end of the episode one was craving baked sweets pretty badly and ended up buying a box of pumpkin bread mix on my grocery run. ‘Tis the season!
Cooking shows — not just the holiday-related ones, but all of them — seem to hit that sweet spot of being enjoyable and interesting enough to not be totally bored by, while still not being exciting enough that you’re able to surf social media or do other things while you’re watching without missing anything important. And, like a potato chip or a piece of Halloween candy, once you finish one cooking show, it can be pretty easy to fall into another.
Just a couple of weeks ago I was binging "Cutthroat Kitchen," then before that it was "Kids Baking Championship" and "Masterchef" — and the ironic thing is, I can’t even cook myself! The most I’m able to do are frozen foods and baked goods from a box, and when a cooking show manages to inspire me enough to Google recipes, my overwhelmed mind quickly reminds me, “Hey, frozen chicken tenders aren’t THAT bad!”
There’s a big difference between watching and doing, after all.
Still, whenever the apparent foodie in me gets a craving for something new, prodding me and reminding me that my picky eater days are long behind me, I go out and search for the food I can’t make myself.
As it turns out, Muscatine has quite a bit of a variety of local chefs offering their best dishes, if you know where to look.
For every burger joint or pizza place that’s part of a chain, we’ve got a place that serves fresh sushi, another that has Korean cuisine, and a town staple that’s been serving the best taco salad for years.
Heck, even our locally run burger and pizza places are still able to bring a unique sort of homemade "something-ness" to familiar dishes that makes the effort in finding them more than worth it. It’s even gotten to the point where a small ice cream shop can still get lines around the building in the summertime.
I’ve lived in Muscatine my whole life, and there are still restaurants that have been here for years that I’m just now discovering, or new restaurants that I’m finally getting around to trying out of curiosity, whether or not it’s something I usually eat.
I highly doubt I’ll ever be on a cooking or baking show, and I doubt I’ll ever even be able to re-create the dishes I see on them, but maybe that’s OK. Food isn’t just about the taste or the process, but sometimes it can just be about the connection to it.
The dish you want to try because you saw some celebrity chef enthusiastically talking about it, or the local restaurant that you can’t always go to but is always a treat when you do. The foods and treats you only let yourself have around the holidays, lest they lose their specialness, or even just the frozen dinner rolls that you thought were homemade when you were little but still manage to taste like home when you cook them for yourself. Food can connect us all, whether it’s across a table or through a small screen in your living room. And, even if I can’t cook it, I’m still going to make sure to enjoy it.
Andrea Grubaugh is a reporter with the Muscatine Journal. She can be reached at andrea.grubaugh@muscatinejournal.com.
