Christmas shoe boxes
C&S Pageant Queens, moms and staff donate Christmas Shoe Boxes to Operation Christmas Child. Pictured participants include: 
Back row (left to right): Michelle Helscher, Operation Children Child Volunteer; Morgan Hodge, Muscatine Jr. Teen
Front row (left to right): Sydney Thomas, Little Miss Muscatine; Peyton Yocom, Little Miss Princess; Myra Lopez, Miss Hospitality; Noelia Phillips, Miss Jr. Muscatine 

The 2019 C&S Pageant Queens, moms and staff donated Christmas Shoe Boxes to Operation Christmas Child. These boxes were filled with toys and essentials for boys and girls overseas who may otherwise not have a Christmas. The program is sponsored by the Billy Graham Association. 

