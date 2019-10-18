The call log is supplied by the Muscatine Police Department.
An arrest is merely an accusation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
Traffic accident
A personal injury accident was reported Thursday morning at East 10th Street and Cedar Street in Muscatine. A citation was issued.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue in Muscatine.
A personal injury accident was reported Thursday afternoon at 140th Street in Moscow.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street in Muscatine.
Reckless driver
A reckless driver was reported Thursday afternoon on Highway 22 at Eldar Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A reckless driver was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Liberty Street in Muscatine.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Fifth Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Taylor Street in Muscatine. Officers were unable to locate.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 400 block of East Seventh Street in Muscatine. An officer responded and took a report.
A theft was reported Thursday evening in the 100 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Domestic situation
A domestic situation was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of North Calhoun Street in Muscatine.
A domestic situation was reported Thursday evening in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine.
A domestic situation was reported Thursday night in the 2300 block of Spicer.
Abuse/child neglect
A case of abuse was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Parking problem
A parking problem was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of West Seventh Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Harassment/obscene call
A harassing call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Broadway Street in Muscatine.
A harassing call was reported Thursday evening in the 100 block of East 14th Street in Muscatine.
Threats/phone extortion
A threat was reported Thursday evening in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine. Extra patrol was given.
You have free articles remaining.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Thursday afternoon at West First Street and East Railroad Street in Muscatine.
Illegal burning
A case of illegal burning was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of 155th Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Area check
An area check was requested Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Salisbury Road in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Country Heights Lane in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Bridgeview Avenue in Muscatine. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Nichols. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Wilton.
An area check was requested Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Island Area. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday night in Durant. An officer responded.
An area check was requested Thursday night in the 10000 block of Nichols.
An area check was requested Friday morning in Wilton.
NCO violation
An NCO violation was reported Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Orange Street in Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
Animal call
An animal call was made Thursday morning in the 100 block of Sunrise Circle in Muscatine.
An animal call was made Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
An animal call was made Thursday evening at 122nd Street and Highway 38.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Seventh Street in Muscatine. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of First Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning at East Eighth Street and Spring Street in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 1600 block of Cedar Street in Muscatine.
Suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
Business check
A business check was requested Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way in Muscatine. An officer responded.
A business check was requested Friday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue in Muscatine.
A business check was requested Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.