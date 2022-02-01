Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 7

WASHINGTON – Two suspects who were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery both remain in the Washington County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond and both have applied for court-appointed counsel.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing for Jaden Zavier Miller, 17, of Columbus Junction, and Mya Eden Wright, 19, of Iowa City, has been set for 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Washington County Courthouse. If trial information is approved before then, the hearing will not be held. During an initial appearance held Jan. 28, magistrate Larry Brock reviewed the complaint and found probable cause to believe the defendant committed the offense. The next hearing will be an arraignment and the date and time will be set in the order approving the trial information.