Project NOW Head Start program to receive $1.6 million in federal funding

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funding for Head Start programs at Project NOW, 418 19th St., Rock Island.

Project NOW is a community action agency serving Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced the funding in a press release Tuesday.

"Since 1968, Project NOW has helped improve living standards for low-income families and seniors in our community, and their Head Start program is an essential service for our local children," Bustos said.

Project NOW helps low-income families and seniors meet their basic needs and improve their standard of living. They assist by providing services such as employment training and placement, financial management, temporary shelter and early learning programs for America’s most vulnerable young children.

Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the grant.

