Public Health Department turned contact tracing over to state

MUSCATINE – In an effort to remain responsive to the needs of the community, Muscatine County Public Health (MCPH) has announced it is transferring initial response and contact tracing of COVID-19 in the community to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
In a press release, director Christy Roby Williams said the department is giving up the responsibility to focus its resources on how to best meet the needs of the community as cases continue to rise. MCPH has served nearly 800 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Williams explained contact tracing is done when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
“Our team has a high level of care delivery and care experience,” Williams said. “That was the hardest part in the decision, because we go above and beyond in doing the initial investigation and monitoring. We do a phone call and about seven days later we see how they are doing and if they need referred on for further care before we release them. It is 10 days 24 hour symptom free. We would also send out letters. The state will not be doing that. They will be doing one phone call. They will call to see where that person has been and if they can give their names and phone numbers of those people. They will be given one phone call for education, knowledge and how long to self-isolate, and they can self-release.”
She stressed that just because the state is doing the initial call, MCPH can still be the local resource for them. Resources may include being connected with a primary healthcare provider, insurance access needs, medical supplies or household items. They can also call to have additional questions answered. People can contact MCPH by calling (563) 263-0122.
“If the whole house has been in exposure of COVID and they have been living together, we don’t want the household to go to the store,” Williams said. “We can work with them and help deliver some of the items we have internally and we got with some dollars from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. We are still offering that and we are providing that number to the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Williams said Muscatine County provided an additional $150,000 in funding for the health department for the first three months, which aided the county through the first surge of the pandemic. She explained this is not sustainable. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has received $18,000 in funding from the state. She said going into the fall season with schools reopening, the department is anticipating high case numbers.
The county has one disease investigation nurse and one backup to for communicable disease investigation for all of Muscatine County. Since COVID-19 began, the caseload increased to the point where the department has had 10 department members doing disease investigation work. Williams said this required the department members to work seven days a week.
“We just can’t sustain that operation without additional financial support,” she said.
While IDPH is also taking care of contact tracing for 34 other Iowa counties, the department agreed to also take Muscatine.
On Friday, eight positive cases since 10 a.m. Thursday for a total of 798. No additional deaths since for a total of 47. Also, 60 additional tests were given for a total of 6,366 in Muscatine County. Reports show 13% of tests since 10 am Thursday were positive.
