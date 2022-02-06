Public input sought on law enforcement merger

WAPELLO — In two weeks, Wapello city residents will get the opportunity to voice their opinions on a proposed merger of the Wapello Police Department (WPD) with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Wapello city officials agreed during the City Council’s regular meeting Thursday.

During a discussion on the draft 28E agreement that would formalize the merger, former City Council member Eric Small suggested local citizens be given an opportunity to comment on the proposal.

He said a meeting would curtail future complaints that residents had not been given any comment opportunity.

City officials agreed and decided to hold the public meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 before to the council’s next regular meeting.

Although the proposed merger has been under discussion by city and county law enforcement officials for several months, it was just unveiled to the public at the Jan. 20 City Council meeting.

The latest agreement draft was presented Thursday.

The eight-page document included several provisions that would govern the combined service. One significant point, which Wapello Police Chief Ed Parker pointed out to the council, would be guaranteed service “24 hours a day, each day, each year,” including holidays.

Parker said his four-person department could not provide that service.

The 10-year agreement also specifies the city would be provided a minimum of 75 hours of contract service. A portion of that service time would be tied up in the hours Wapello School Resource Officer (SRO) Takoda Aplara currently provides on-campus.

However, former Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt, who now serves as the chief deputy sheriff in the LCSO, said the Wapello SRO contract states Aplara would leave the school grounds and respond to any emergency call.

Aplara would also rejoin the regular patrol in the summer.

Marquardt pointed out that the Wapello SRO is currently grant-funded, so the city of Wapello is not expending funds for the position.

A similar situation is expected at the Louisa-Muscatine School District, where the school board will vote later this month on a proposed SRO position.

However, in that case, grant funding is not being used and Louisa County would pay around 25% of the position’s cost.

Other Wapello police personnel, including Parker, would be absorbed into the county sheriff’s personnel roster.

Marquardt and Parker also reported the agreement would boost Wapello’s access to enhanced investigative, patrol and other services.

The contract would begin on or before April 1, at an initial cost of $53,706, which would cover service up to June 30, 2022. The city would then pay $214,824 for fiscal years 2023-26, although in FY 26 and each subsequent fiscal year, the price would increase by the additional percentage wage increase negotiated by the union representing the LCSO employees.

While nearly all the Wapello city officials appeared to support the agreement and few said they had heard from local residents, council member Charles Wagg said he had been questioned by some over the proposal.

He said a common concern was how the merged force would differ from what the city has now.

“What do we gain?” Wagg said was a common thread to those concerns.

Parker said Wapello and all small-town police departments were struggling to keep wages competitive with larger departments. He emphasized wages were not the entire issue, but it was becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified personnel to fill positions when larger departments were offering higher pay.

He also warned that excessive work hours would lead to burnout and other problems and referred back to the earlier points on the enhanced services Wapello would gain.

Mayor Shawn Maine agreed the issue needed to be addressed.

“The handwriting is on the wall,” he said.

