Gritton family
The annual Gritton reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Tipton City Park. The day included a potluck meal, visiting and a display of family pictures and photos of family gravestones as well as other documents relating to Levi Norman and Etta Gritton and their large family.
The 38 attendees were descendants of two sons of Levi Gritton.
Members of the the Charles Thomas and Annie Gill Gritton family who attended included Earl and Virginia Gritton and Larry and Jean Gritton.
Members of the Levi and Etta Ford Gritton family included James and Joyce Dugger, and daughter Samantha, Dennis and Marcia Fischer, Kirby and Michelle Blake, William and Kathy Davis, Leland and Karen Gritton, Gracie Gritton, Loren Gritton, Mary Hahn, Mike Gritton, Kandi Anderson, Helen Safley Lumpa, Bob Pizel, Chris and Leah Sorgenfrey, and sons, Carver and Liam, Steven Stafford, Roger and Barb Gritton, Jerry and Diane Evens, Levi J. Gritton, and sons Noah, Mason and Axel, Randy and Jeanette Dudgeon and Beverly Burgess.
Levi Gritton was elected as new president/secretary/ treasurer of the Gritton Reunion, beginning at the close of the 2020 reunion. Earl and Virginia will continue to serve for the coming year.
Next year's reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Tipton City Park.
