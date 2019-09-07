Sturms family
The descendants of Mary Ellen and Anderson Sturms held the annual family reunion Sunday, Aug. 25, at Discovery Park in Muscatine. Forty-seven people attended with Mary Kay and Fred Bowman traveling the farthest from Eugene, Ore. Next year's reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 30, at Discovery Park in Muscatine with a lunch at 1 p.m. For more information, call Janet Keeler 563-263-8161.
Lauderdale family
The descendants of Jasper Renold and Minnie Jane (Lamar) Lauderdale held a family reunion on Sunday, July 28, at Lone Tree Community Center. Fifty members attended the reunion with Beth Tomasson Crummer, Redding, California, traveling the farthest. The oldest attending was Myrle Abney, 91, and the youngest was Aria Tomasson, 4 months. Next year's reunion will be held at the community center on Sunday, July 26.
