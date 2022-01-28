The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the grand opening of the nonprofit organization, Literally Athletic Building (The LAB) inside Muscatine Mall in the former J.C. Penney. The LAB uses state of the art technology, analytics, and a holistic approach to guide athletes to reach their full potential on and off the playing field. The complex features nearly 18,000 sq/ft of turf, six full length batting cages, three HitTrax machines, speed & agility turf, Rapsodo pitching analytics, open turf space for fielding, bullpen mounds, 15+ tees, and pitching machines.
Ribbon cutting honors LAB grand opening Thursday evening
- DAVID HOTLE
