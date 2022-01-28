 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ribbon cutting honors LAB grand opening Thursday evening
0 Comments
top story

Ribbon cutting honors LAB grand opening Thursday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
LAB

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the grand opening of the nonprofit organization, Literally Athletic Building (The LAB) inside Muscatine Mall in the former J.C. Penney. The LAB uses state of the art technology, analytics, and a holistic approach to guide athletes to reach their full potential on and off the playing field. The complex features nearly 18,000 sq/ft of turf, six full length batting cages, three HitTrax machines, speed & agility turf, Rapsodo pitching analytics, open turf space for fielding, bullpen mounds, 15+ tees, and pitching machines.

 DAVID HOTLE

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the grand opening of the nonprofit organization, Literally Athletic Building (The LAB) inside Muscatine Mall in the former J.C. Penney. The LAB uses state of the art technology, analytics, and a holistic approach to guide athletes to reach their full potential on and off the playing field. The complex features nearly 18,000 sq/ft of turf, six full length batting cages, three HitTrax machines, speed & agility turf, Rapsodo pitching analytics, open turf space for fielding, bullpen mounds, 15+ tees, and pitching machines.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at Muscatine County Jail
Crime-and-courts

Inmate dies at Muscatine County Jail

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – An inmate in Muscatine County Jail died on Saturday and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation.

News

Dozens of animals rescued from camper

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to give Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry permission to attem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News