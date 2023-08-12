In addition to the regular Muscatine farmers market, located at 3rd and Cedar Street, a portion of 3rd Street will also be blocked off to accommodate multiple food trucks, kids’ activities, and music by Frankie Joe & Kinfolk. Third Street will be closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August. 12, for the 30th Anniversary celebration of the Farmers Market in Muscatine. The Muscatine Area Farmers Market runs from 7:30-11:30 a.m. each Saturday, May through October, in the parking lot on East Third between Cedar and Sycamore streets The Muscatine Fire Department will have a fire truck on site for children and adults to see and explore.