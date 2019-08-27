{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine Community College sophomore, who had dinner with presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke earlier this year, is formally announcing his candidacy for a Muscatine City Council at-large position.

According to a news release, Daniel Salazar, 19, will file nomination papers at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Muscatine County Auditor’s office to run in the Nov. 5 city election. A press conference will be held afterward.

“I’m running because I believe we are at the point where people need to stand up for the betterment of their community,” Salazar said. “The Muscatine City Council needs to be a representation of its whole community, not just some. Muscatine is my home and I want it to be as healthy a city as it can be.”

Salazar plans to spend the election meeting and talking with local residents about their concerns and ideas. He will release a comprehensive platform that will focus on priorities including: a strategy for youth; the health of the community; greater opportunity; and effective government.

