Iowa Wesleyan Honor's List
Iowa Wesleyan University's online program announced the Honor's List of students who completed 15 semester hours of online coursework and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or better in the academic year of 2017-18. Local students include:
Muscatine: Jennifer Bermel, Michelle Mitchell, Rachel Reed.
Iowa State University College of Human Sciences student qualifies as Honor Member
Macy Morrow, Muscatine, has qualified to become a member of the Honor's Program during the 2018-19 academic year in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences. Morrow is studying Kinesiology and Health.
