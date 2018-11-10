Try 1 month for 99¢

Iowa Wesleyan Honor's List

Iowa Wesleyan University's online program announced the Honor's List of students who completed 15 semester hours of online coursework and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or better in the academic year of 2017-18. Local students include:

Muscatine: Jennifer Bermel, Michelle Mitchell, Rachel Reed.

Iowa State University College of Human Sciences student qualifies as Honor Member

Macy Morrow, Muscatine, has qualified to become a member of the Honor's Program during the 2018-19 academic year in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences. Morrow is studying Kinesiology and Health.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments