Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig
West Liberty: Coy Ruess
President's List
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Muscatine: Dylan McGill
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Fruitland: Todd Korthaus
Muscatine: Brody Broders, Jacob Cawiezell, Brighton Kraft, Josh Murphy
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Durant: Sarah Schemmel
Muscatine: Alda Dansou, Julia So, Theodore Van Winkle
West Liberty: Travis Larson
Wilton: Alexandra Reifert
Dean's List
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Muscatine: Callista Staker
West Liberty: Brian Martinez
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Muscatine: Abby Rusch
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Gloria Montiel
Durant: Elizabeth Rouse
Muscatine: Bria Holthe, Elizabeth Hurlbut
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Atalissa: Parker Elizabeth Werling
Columbus City: Isaiah Sents
Columbus Junction: Davis Matthew Hunt, Laura Jean Mincks, Erik Michael Rees
Conesville: Madison Rose Forbes
Fruitland: Daulton J. Leach, Meagan Kay Miller, Sophia Marie Sneddon
Grandview: Rayne J. Lopez
Muscatine: Carly Marie Bates, Owen T. Blake, Brandon Reo Bryant, Melissa N. Burzlaff, Ryan Micheal Calvert, Larkin R. Chapman, Corrinne E. Chartier, Jacqueline Cruz, Meghan Riley Custis, Vada Mackey Fridley, Olivia K. Fuegen, Eric Harmon Heckman, Kristi Marie Heinberg, Kyle Hanssen Hoffman, Kaitlyn Anne Lathrop, Emma Renee Maynard, Dawson Michael Munday, Joel Bryan Ohge, Carson D. Orr, Mateo Joel Rangel, Sydney Joy Roeth, Rachel Ann Schoer, Alyssa Marie Scholz, Aaron William Stern, Tiffany E. Tomlin, Brady Allen Trego
Nichols: Kayla M. Kaalberg, Payton Duane Lorack
Stockton: Chloe Sue Hagen
Wapello: Alexander Delane Beaver, Jacob Daniel Ewart
West Liberty: Gerardo Alvarez, Bridget Maureen Buol, Hailey Nicole Daufeldt, Jenna Joelle Giamba, Belinda Kaye Heckman, Kurtis Nash Minor
Wilton: Isaac Porter Hunter, Bryce Allen Lafrenz, Logan Neal Mays, Gavin Lee Meyer, Maddison D. Nietfeldt
Iowa Wesleyan University
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Grandview: Jonathan Morgan
Morning Sun: Candace Moore
Muscatine: Mya Ribbink
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Muscatine: Isaiah Smith
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Abigail Estabrook, Desiree Fuegen, Riley Hammann, Madelyn Irwin
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Conesville: Violet Anaya
Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Bailey Downing, Drew Isaac, Ryan Swailes
Nichols: Rachel Schaapveld
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Rapid City, South Dakota
Muscatine: Bryce Howard
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Chris Mellinger
Durant: Stephanie Crippen, Ryan Digney, Conrad Hoover, Brianna Howe, Jacey Jones, Emily Mundt, Marisa Paulsen, Emilee Voss, Aubrey Werthmann
Letts: Aaron Bohling, Kathleen Hearn
Morning Sun: Mason Buster
Muscatine: Katherine Becker, Dalton Blaylock, Justice Cardoza, Madeline Coe, Victoria Cole, Karina Deniz, Adrianna Elgatian, Erika Eller, Jonathan Eversmeyer, Clare Ferris, Cole Frisbie, exandria Gonzales, Alexis Hartman, Marli Jones, Michael Kistler, Carly Krieger, Hunter Lagone, Makayla Larson, April Lohman, Alicia Martel, Molly Matkovich, Madison Meyer, Jenna Nelson, Katherine Nelson, Tanner Niehaus, Mollie Noll, Mallory Orr, Odysseus Orr, Bailey Petersen, Sigfredo Rojas, Alexis Sanchez, Spencer Schmalz, Matthew Shellabarger, Alison Shoppa, Brooke Steele, Paige Wagg, Landon Walsh, Destiny Williams, James Wood, Emily Woodward, Abigail Zoller
Nichols: Delilah Lopez
Wapello: Alexa Wehrle
West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Khetlhamany Bannavong, Victor Calderon, Kaylee Hartman, Angelica Hernandez, Araceli Hernandez, Fatima Hernandez, Abilene Jacobo, Brianna Lechuga, Juan Malagon, Emma Melick, Ivania Palma, Armando Revelez, Simon Stecker
Wilton: Noah Brown, Courtney Drumm, Falloyn Grunder, Jerome Mays
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Ben Lussman
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Muscatine: Annabel Lee Graettinger, Ryan M. Simester, Kellyn Whitlow
Wapello: Mariah K. Mitchell
Wilton: Javin Caleb Drake, Aubrey A. Putman
Graduations
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Andrea Rodriguez, Lindsey Suiter
Conesville: Abigail Grothe
Durant: Ryan Digney, Conrad Hoover, Lucas Latimer, Shannon Telsrow
Morning Sun: Mason Buster
Muscatine: Jace Bierman, Justice Cardoza, Rebecca Hogan, Amber Jackson, Luke LeBeau, Allison Lee, Jadan Meeks, Joshua Carlson-Straw, Paige Wagg, Adam Wiley, Austin Yerington
Wapello: Abby Boysen, Jobi Kauffman
West Liberty: Abigail Nopoulos
Wilton: Avery Carter, Joseph Gephart
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig
