Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig

West Liberty: Coy Ruess

President's List

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Muscatine: Dylan McGill

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Fruitland: Todd Korthaus

Muscatine: Brody Broders, Jacob Cawiezell, Brighton Kraft, Josh Murphy

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Durant: Sarah Schemmel

Muscatine: Alda Dansou, Julia So, Theodore Van Winkle

West Liberty: Travis Larson

Wilton: Alexandra Reifert

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island, Illinois

Muscatine: Callista Staker

West Liberty: Brian Martinez

Clarke University

Dubuque, Iowa

Muscatine: Abby Rusch

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Gloria Montiel

Durant: Elizabeth Rouse

Muscatine: Bria Holthe, Elizabeth Hurlbut

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Atalissa: Parker Elizabeth Werling

Columbus City: Isaiah Sents

Columbus Junction: Davis Matthew Hunt, Laura Jean Mincks, Erik Michael Rees

Conesville: Madison Rose Forbes

Fruitland: Daulton J. Leach, Meagan Kay Miller, Sophia Marie Sneddon

Grandview: Rayne J. Lopez

Muscatine: Carly Marie Bates, Owen T. Blake, Brandon Reo Bryant, Melissa N. Burzlaff, Ryan Micheal Calvert, Larkin R. Chapman, Corrinne E. Chartier, Jacqueline Cruz, Meghan Riley Custis, Vada Mackey Fridley, Olivia K. Fuegen, Eric Harmon Heckman, Kristi Marie Heinberg, Kyle Hanssen Hoffman, Kaitlyn Anne Lathrop, Emma Renee Maynard, Dawson Michael Munday, Joel Bryan Ohge, Carson D. Orr, Mateo Joel Rangel, Sydney Joy Roeth, Rachel Ann Schoer, Alyssa Marie Scholz, Aaron William Stern, Tiffany E. Tomlin, Brady Allen Trego

Nichols: Kayla M. Kaalberg, Payton Duane Lorack

Stockton: Chloe Sue Hagen

Wapello: Alexander Delane Beaver, Jacob Daniel Ewart

West Liberty: Gerardo Alvarez, Bridget Maureen Buol, Hailey Nicole Daufeldt, Jenna Joelle Giamba, Belinda Kaye Heckman, Kurtis Nash Minor

Wilton: Isaac Porter Hunter, Bryce Allen Lafrenz, Logan Neal Mays, Gavin Lee Meyer, Maddison D. Nietfeldt

Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Grandview: Jonathan Morgan

Morning Sun: Candace Moore

Muscatine: Mya Ribbink

Knox College

Galesburg, Illinois

Muscatine: Isaiah Smith

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Abigail Estabrook, Desiree Fuegen, Riley Hammann, Madelyn Irwin

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Conesville: Violet Anaya

Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Bailey Downing, Drew Isaac, Ryan Swailes

Nichols: Rachel Schaapveld

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Rapid City, South Dakota

Muscatine: Bryce Howard

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Chris Mellinger

Durant: Stephanie Crippen, Ryan Digney, Conrad Hoover, Brianna Howe, Jacey Jones, Emily Mundt, Marisa Paulsen, Emilee Voss, Aubrey Werthmann

Letts: Aaron Bohling, Kathleen Hearn

Morning Sun: Mason Buster

Muscatine: Katherine Becker, Dalton Blaylock, Justice Cardoza, Madeline Coe, Victoria Cole, Karina Deniz, Adrianna Elgatian, Erika Eller, Jonathan Eversmeyer, Clare Ferris, Cole Frisbie, exandria Gonzales, Alexis Hartman, Marli Jones, Michael Kistler, Carly Krieger, Hunter Lagone, Makayla Larson, April Lohman, Alicia Martel, Molly Matkovich, Madison Meyer, Jenna Nelson, Katherine Nelson, Tanner Niehaus, Mollie Noll, Mallory Orr, Odysseus Orr, Bailey Petersen, Sigfredo Rojas, Alexis Sanchez, Spencer Schmalz, Matthew Shellabarger, Alison Shoppa, Brooke Steele, Paige Wagg, Landon Walsh, Destiny Williams, James Wood, Emily Woodward, Abigail Zoller

Nichols: Delilah Lopez

Wapello: Alexa Wehrle

West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Khetlhamany Bannavong, Victor Calderon, Kaylee Hartman, Angelica Hernandez, Araceli Hernandez, Fatima Hernandez, Abilene Jacobo, Brianna Lechuga, Juan Malagon, Emma Melick, Ivania Palma, Armando Revelez, Simon Stecker

Wilton: Noah Brown, Courtney Drumm, Falloyn Grunder, Jerome Mays

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Menomonie, Wisconsin

Muscatine: Ben Lussman

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Muscatine: Annabel Lee Graettinger, Ryan M. Simester, Kellyn Whitlow

Wapello: Mariah K. Mitchell

Wilton: Javin Caleb Drake, Aubrey A. Putman

Graduations

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Andrea Rodriguez, Lindsey Suiter

Conesville: Abigail Grothe

Durant: Ryan Digney, Conrad Hoover, Lucas Latimer, Shannon Telsrow

Morning Sun: Mason Buster

Muscatine: Jace Bierman, Justice Cardoza, Rebecca Hogan, Amber Jackson, Luke LeBeau, Allison Lee, Jadan Meeks, Joshua Carlson-Straw, Paige Wagg, Adam Wiley, Austin Yerington

Wapello: Abby Boysen, Jobi Kauffman

West Liberty: Abigail Nopoulos

Wilton: Avery Carter, Joseph Gephart

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig

