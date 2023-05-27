Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Area high school seniors recognized for outstanding academic achievement

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg recognized 422 high school seniors from across Iowa for outstanding academic achievement at the 21st annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held in April in Des Moines.

This is a statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF).

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for the first seven semesters.

Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 65 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.

Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize a favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of the meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.

Area students include: Finley Hall, West Liberty High School; Jersey Lessenger, Louisa-Muscatine High School; Ryan McDonough, Wapello High School; Zachary Pearlman, Durant High School; Kaden Shirk, Wilton High School; Lelania Weikert, Muscatine High School.

2023 Tippie 21 award winners announced

The 2023 class of Tippie 21 award winners were recently revealed by the Tippie College of Business. The 21 undergraduates have excelled in the areas of scholarship, leadership, experiential learning and advancing diversity, inclusion and global engagement.

Nikole Molina, Muscatine, was one of the 21 students to receive this honor.

Muscatine student receives academic award

Elizabeth Howard, Muscatine, was among more than 70 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2023 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university's highest academic award.

The honorees were recognized for their achievements in April with a dinner and a ceremony.

Howard also was honored in the 2022-23 class of Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi. She was in the company of 201 other UM students who were recognized with the distinction.

Additionally, Howard was among more than 80 UM students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Area students receive scholarships from Central College

Central College held the 23rd annual Scholarship Dinner in April, honoring donors, students and families.

The following area students received scholarships: Bria Holthe, Muscatine, Joan Farver Scholarship; Emmy Holthe, Muscatine, Pella Rolscreen Scholarship; Elizabeth Hurlbut, Muscatine, Ehret Scholarship; Gloria Montiel, Columbus Junction, William Randolph Hearst Fund for Minority Students.

Seniors graduate with Alpha Alpha Alpha honors

Gloria Montiel, Columbus Junction, was one of 24 Central College students to graduate with Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.

This honor is awarded to students who have completed at least 36 credit hours toward a degree, have an overall grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and do not have parents, stepparents or legal guardians who have completed a bachelor's degree.

Central College celebrates undergraduate research and creative inquiry

Central College hosted a weeklong Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry event to showcase the many projects by Central students during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Area students honored include:

Elizabeth Hurlbut, Muscatine, who presented, "Jump Landing Kinetics and Kinematics in College Dance and Cheer Athletes."

Charles Martin, Wilton, who presented, "How Corruption Changes Institutions."

President's List

Bob Jones University

Greenville, South Carolina

Wilton: Isaac Nelson

Dean's List

Buena Vista University

Storm Lake, Iowa

Fruitland: Hilary Holmes

Muscatine: Max Mashek

Harding University

Searcy, Arkansas

Donahue: Lily Bendickson

Muscatine: Kendra Degner

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

West Liberty: Midrella Mendez

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Muscatine: Jayme Solomon

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Fruitland: Samantha Martinez

Graduations

Bob Jones University

Greenville, South Carolina

Muscatine: Jordan Allen

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Gloria Montiel

Muscatine: Bria Holthe, Elizabeth Hurlbut, Alicia Johnson

Wilton: Charles Martin

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Muscatine: Kayla Ann Scholz

Wilkes University

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Muscatine: Mayra Gonzalez