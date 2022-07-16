Student composer win annual competition

Lucas Zaehringer, Muscatine, has won the High School division of the Iowa Composers Forum's 23rd annual Student Composition Contest. He won with his composition, "Asymmetry Prelude." His teacher was Richard Sessler.

He received a $125 cash award. Selected winning compositions will be performed at an ICF Festival of New Music. All entrants also received a one-year membership to the Iowa Composers Forum.

For more information about the Iowa Composers Forum and the next call for scores, visit www.iowacomposers.org.

CCIW Academic All-Conference honorees

Rylee Blake, Muscatine, has been named to the CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference team for spring 2022 season. Blake plays softball for Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois.

President's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Muscatine: Jeanna Dunlap

Northwest Missouri State University

Maryville, Missouri

Wilton: Jordan Barker

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Muscatine: Jolee Mohr, Katherine Nelson

West Liberty: Madeline Swick

Wilton: Jerome Mays

Dean's List

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Illinois

Muscatine: Brandon Rodriguez

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Muscatine: Bria Holthe, Shanna Hudson, Elizabeth Hurlbut, Alicia Johnson

Wilton: Emerson Drake

Clarke University

Dubuque, Iowa

Durant: Abigail Rhoades

Muscatine: Ragan Carey

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Letts: Kylea Estabrook

Muscatine: Lizett Rangel

West Liberty: Jill Melick

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Durant: Cameron Hoon

Fruitland: Avery Wilson

Wilton: Jacob Creamer

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Columbus City: Edwin Amigon

Columbus Junction: Elijah Heath, Owen Watson, Lillian Wyatt

Durant: Brock Jones, Claire Mathias, Danielle Paulsen, Erin Shelangoski, Paige Werthmann

Fruitland: Meagan Miller, Sophia Sneddon

Grandview: Whitney Winter

Letts: Addison Randall

Muscatine: Kamryn Avis, Carter Awbrey, Kaylin Beadle, Abigail Bovenkamp, Brennan Broders, Brandon Bryant, Megan Church, Jacqueline Cruz, Hunter Daniels, Lauren Dirth, Logan Ellsworth, Kaylei Fear, Vada Fridley, Hallie Hanssen, Holly Hilbrant, Jacob Jones, Megan Keitel, Alex Klein, Cassandra Larsen, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Ryan Lin, Chandler Matos, Emma Maynard, Raul Medina, Luke Mehaffey, Noah Miller, Anthony Nietzel, Mateo Rangel, Scott Rininger, Taylor Sheppeard, Andrew Smith, James Solt, Benjamin Spellman, Sarah Whitmer, Alli Youngbauer, William Zillig, Luke Zobel

Nichols: Payton Lorack

Oakville: Kendra Schulz

Wapello: Jacob Ewart

West Liberty: Bridget Buol, Belinda Heckman, Cooper Lovell, Laura Millage, Brett Schiele, Chancellor Thrasher

Wilton: Ellie Hugunin, Bryce Lafrenz

Luther College

Decorah, Iowa

Muscatine: Brylee Christopher, Morgan Hogenson

Marshalltown Community College

Marshalltown, Iowa

Wapello: Alex Earnest, Morgan Grimm

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Morning Sun: Kaleb Hagge

Muscatine: Riley Hammann, Christopher Piersall

West Liberty: Allison Wickman

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Wapello: Lydia Fisher

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Durant: Eliana Berry

Muscatine: Madison Petersen

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Lauren Jamison

Letts: Kathleen Hearn

Lone Tree: Bryce Houser, Hannah Johnson, Grant Lenz, Carson Sojka

Muscatine: Kailynn Avis, Elsy Barahona, Cameron Christiansen, Sophia Conard, Macy Connor, Sydney Cox, Zach Eversmeyer, Olivia Fourneau, Isaac Guerra, Annabelle Henriksen, Joshua Hutton, Haley Jarrett, Jordon Jones, Tessa Kerr, Lauren Kundel, Chloee Lackey, Benson Lin, Jiselle Martinez, Madison Mashek, Madison Meyer, Katheelyn Montes, Ngonyo Mungara, Caroline Nelson, Tanner Niehaus, Tyler Olson, Odysseus Orr, Lily Poci, Claire Recker, Selena Reinier, Kristen Schlawin, Anna Sparks, Courbin Stineman, Calee Taylor, Ali Tharp, Reed Ulses, Grace Williams, Emily Woepking, Whitney Woepking

Nichols: Luke Burlage

West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Mariela Filerio, Ella Hambright, Araceli Hernandez, Abilene Jacobo, Rebecca Lara, Brianna Lechuga, Madison McIntosh, Tanner Mueller, Ivania Palma, YozeLynda Rivera, Emily Rodriguez, Daniela Sanchez, Evren Sasmazer, Alyssa Schemmel, Paulina Solis, Andrew Swails

Wilton: Corey Anderson, Joshua Hunter, Gracie Koele

University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Durant: Luke Abels, Emily Huston

Fruitland: Laken Werner

Grandview: Christina Wiebel

Morning Sun: Hannah Harbison

Muscatine: Madison Bebber, Devon Diederichs, Bryan Ferris, Ella Hilbrant, Megan Keniston, Kylee Klimes, Nicholas Niffen, Grace Rosin, Jordan Schmelzer, Taylor Stogdill, Tory Thompson, Lexie Weikert

Nichols: Emma Martin

Wapello: Blair Noble, Emma Reid, Vincent Royal, Sam Short

West Liberty: Holly Melick, Yessenia Rodriguez

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Conesville: Abigail Buckman

Muscatine: Dale Barbour, Jacob Daniel, , Sami Pratt

Wapello: Laith Smith

West Liberty: Martha Pace, Mitchell Robinson

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Durant: Keagen Head

Muscatine: Zoey Long

Wapello: Toni Bohlen

West Liberty: Molly Vittetoe

Wilton: Audrey Guyer, Brayton Wade

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Illinois

Muscatine: Sophia Emmert

Graduations

Buena Vista University

Storm Lake, Iowa

Durant: Amanda Sparrow

Muscatine: Alison Failor, Dawn Hathaway

Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo, Iowa

Muscatine: Whittney Morse

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Durant: Jacob Stichter

Fruitland: Meagan Miller

Morning Sun: Koby Boysen

Muscatine: Allie Bellinger, Megan Church, Alexus Donath, Jamie Haney, Megan Keitel, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Taylor Sheppeard, Brynn Sweere, Miles Utley

Wapello: Jacob Ewart

West Liberty: Bridget Buol

Wilton: Drake Hayes

Marshalltown Community College

Marshalltown, Iowa

Wapello: Brenton Ross, Evan Ross

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Collin Smith

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Lauren Jamison, Diane Neubauer

Conesville: Natalie Ross

Durant: Katherine Norton, Aubrey Werthmann

Letts: Aaron Bohling

Lone Tree: Ryan Danielson, Molly Milder, Shaundria Squiers

Muscatine: Braden Chick, Cathryn Cole, Jackson Foulk, Kenneth Gilkerson, Annabelle Henriksen, Rebecca Hoag, Joshua Hutton, Molly Matkovich, Madison Meyer, Jolee Mohr, Wanda Morgan, Kyle Morton, Jose Muniz, Brad Schafer, Ali Tharp, Hannah Thie, Trey Van Hemert, Kobe Vasquez, John Wieskamp, Emily Woodward, Beth Young

Wapello: Raimee Dossett, Gage Witte

West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Elia Farias, Kristi Hager, Ella Hambright, Angelica Hernandez, Karla Madrigal, Jose Molina, Leo Nopoulos, Armando Revelez, YozeLynda Rivera, Elias Rocha, Daniela Sanchez, Alyssa Schemmel, Paulina Solis

Wilton: Alexis Maurer, Jacob Said

University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Durant: Jeremy Abels

Muscatine: Devon Diederichs, Hannah McGourty, Alejandrea Zapata

Nichols: Emma Martin

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Fruitland: Keosha Westphal

Muscatine: Alaric Evans, Angelica Ibanezcastillo, Elyse Kress, Joseph Vitali