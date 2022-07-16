Student composer win annual competition
Lucas Zaehringer, Muscatine, has won the High School division of the Iowa Composers Forum's 23rd annual Student Composition Contest. He won with his composition, "Asymmetry Prelude." His teacher was Richard Sessler.
He received a $125 cash award. Selected winning compositions will be performed at an ICF Festival of New Music. All entrants also received a one-year membership to the Iowa Composers Forum.
For more information about the Iowa Composers Forum and the next call for scores, visit www.iowacomposers.org.
CCIW Academic All-Conference honorees
Rylee Blake, Muscatine, has been named to the CCIW Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference team for spring 2022 season. Blake plays softball for Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois.
President's List
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Muscatine: Jeanna Dunlap
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Missouri
Wilton: Jordan Barker
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Muscatine: Jolee Mohr, Katherine Nelson
West Liberty: Madeline Swick
Wilton: Jerome Mays
Dean's List
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Illinois
Muscatine: Brandon Rodriguez
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Muscatine: Bria Holthe, Shanna Hudson, Elizabeth Hurlbut, Alicia Johnson
Wilton: Emerson Drake
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Durant: Abigail Rhoades
Muscatine: Ragan Carey
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Letts: Kylea Estabrook
Muscatine: Lizett Rangel
West Liberty: Jill Melick
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Durant: Cameron Hoon
Fruitland: Avery Wilson
Wilton: Jacob Creamer
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Columbus City: Edwin Amigon
Columbus Junction: Elijah Heath, Owen Watson, Lillian Wyatt
Durant: Brock Jones, Claire Mathias, Danielle Paulsen, Erin Shelangoski, Paige Werthmann
Fruitland: Meagan Miller, Sophia Sneddon
Grandview: Whitney Winter
Letts: Addison Randall
Muscatine: Kamryn Avis, Carter Awbrey, Kaylin Beadle, Abigail Bovenkamp, Brennan Broders, Brandon Bryant, Megan Church, Jacqueline Cruz, Hunter Daniels, Lauren Dirth, Logan Ellsworth, Kaylei Fear, Vada Fridley, Hallie Hanssen, Holly Hilbrant, Jacob Jones, Megan Keitel, Alex Klein, Cassandra Larsen, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Ryan Lin, Chandler Matos, Emma Maynard, Raul Medina, Luke Mehaffey, Noah Miller, Anthony Nietzel, Mateo Rangel, Scott Rininger, Taylor Sheppeard, Andrew Smith, James Solt, Benjamin Spellman, Sarah Whitmer, Alli Youngbauer, William Zillig, Luke Zobel
Nichols: Payton Lorack
Oakville: Kendra Schulz
Wapello: Jacob Ewart
West Liberty: Bridget Buol, Belinda Heckman, Cooper Lovell, Laura Millage, Brett Schiele, Chancellor Thrasher
Wilton: Ellie Hugunin, Bryce Lafrenz
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Muscatine: Brylee Christopher, Morgan Hogenson
Marshalltown Community College
Marshalltown, Iowa
Wapello: Alex Earnest, Morgan Grimm
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Morning Sun: Kaleb Hagge
Muscatine: Riley Hammann, Christopher Piersall
West Liberty: Allison Wickman
University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Wapello: Lydia Fisher
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Durant: Eliana Berry
Muscatine: Madison Petersen
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Lauren Jamison
Letts: Kathleen Hearn
Lone Tree: Bryce Houser, Hannah Johnson, Grant Lenz, Carson Sojka
Muscatine: Kailynn Avis, Elsy Barahona, Cameron Christiansen, Sophia Conard, Macy Connor, Sydney Cox, Zach Eversmeyer, Olivia Fourneau, Isaac Guerra, Annabelle Henriksen, Joshua Hutton, Haley Jarrett, Jordon Jones, Tessa Kerr, Lauren Kundel, Chloee Lackey, Benson Lin, Jiselle Martinez, Madison Mashek, Madison Meyer, Katheelyn Montes, Ngonyo Mungara, Caroline Nelson, Tanner Niehaus, Tyler Olson, Odysseus Orr, Lily Poci, Claire Recker, Selena Reinier, Kristen Schlawin, Anna Sparks, Courbin Stineman, Calee Taylor, Ali Tharp, Reed Ulses, Grace Williams, Emily Woepking, Whitney Woepking
Nichols: Luke Burlage
West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Mariela Filerio, Ella Hambright, Araceli Hernandez, Abilene Jacobo, Rebecca Lara, Brianna Lechuga, Madison McIntosh, Tanner Mueller, Ivania Palma, YozeLynda Rivera, Emily Rodriguez, Daniela Sanchez, Evren Sasmazer, Alyssa Schemmel, Paulina Solis, Andrew Swails
Wilton: Corey Anderson, Joshua Hunter, Gracie Koele
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Durant: Luke Abels, Emily Huston
Fruitland: Laken Werner
Grandview: Christina Wiebel
Morning Sun: Hannah Harbison
Muscatine: Madison Bebber, Devon Diederichs, Bryan Ferris, Ella Hilbrant, Megan Keniston, Kylee Klimes, Nicholas Niffen, Grace Rosin, Jordan Schmelzer, Taylor Stogdill, Tory Thompson, Lexie Weikert
Nichols: Emma Martin
Wapello: Blair Noble, Emma Reid, Vincent Royal, Sam Short
West Liberty: Holly Melick, Yessenia Rodriguez
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Conesville: Abigail Buckman
Muscatine: Dale Barbour, Jacob Daniel, , Sami Pratt
Wapello: Laith Smith
West Liberty: Martha Pace, Mitchell Robinson
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Durant: Keagen Head
Muscatine: Zoey Long
Wapello: Toni Bohlen
West Liberty: Molly Vittetoe
Wilton: Audrey Guyer, Brayton Wade
Wheaton College
Wheaton, Illinois
Muscatine: Sophia Emmert
Graduations
Buena Vista University
Storm Lake, Iowa
Durant: Amanda Sparrow
Muscatine: Alison Failor, Dawn Hathaway
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Muscatine: Whittney Morse
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Durant: Jacob Stichter
Fruitland: Meagan Miller
Morning Sun: Koby Boysen
Muscatine: Allie Bellinger, Megan Church, Alexus Donath, Jamie Haney, Megan Keitel, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Taylor Sheppeard, Brynn Sweere, Miles Utley
Wapello: Jacob Ewart
West Liberty: Bridget Buol
Wilton: Drake Hayes
Marshalltown Community College
Marshalltown, Iowa
Wapello: Brenton Ross, Evan Ross
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Collin Smith
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Lauren Jamison, Diane Neubauer
Conesville: Natalie Ross
Durant: Katherine Norton, Aubrey Werthmann
Letts: Aaron Bohling
Lone Tree: Ryan Danielson, Molly Milder, Shaundria Squiers
Muscatine: Braden Chick, Cathryn Cole, Jackson Foulk, Kenneth Gilkerson, Annabelle Henriksen, Rebecca Hoag, Joshua Hutton, Molly Matkovich, Madison Meyer, Jolee Mohr, Wanda Morgan, Kyle Morton, Jose Muniz, Brad Schafer, Ali Tharp, Hannah Thie, Trey Van Hemert, Kobe Vasquez, John Wieskamp, Emily Woodward, Beth Young
Wapello: Raimee Dossett, Gage Witte
West Liberty: Lauren Aird, Elia Farias, Kristi Hager, Ella Hambright, Angelica Hernandez, Karla Madrigal, Jose Molina, Leo Nopoulos, Armando Revelez, YozeLynda Rivera, Elias Rocha, Daniela Sanchez, Alyssa Schemmel, Paulina Solis
Wilton: Alexis Maurer, Jacob Said
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Durant: Jeremy Abels
Muscatine: Devon Diederichs, Hannah McGourty, Alejandrea Zapata
Nichols: Emma Martin
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Fruitland: Keosha Westphal
Muscatine: Alaric Evans, Angelica Ibanezcastillo, Elyse Kress, Joseph Vitali