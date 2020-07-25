× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine County Girl Scouts announce annual awards

The Muscatine County Service Unit of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council (GSEIWI) recently announced annual awards.

The service unit again received the President's Award from GSEIWI. This award recognizes a service unit team that surpasses team goals and results in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council's overall goals.

Melissa McNally, Muscatine County Service Unit Director, received the Appreciation Pin for exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE).

Several leaders received the Volunteer Of Excellence Pin, which recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council's mission delivery to girl and adult members. These leaders include Jessica Pierce for work as Service Unit Event Coordinator, Polliana Adams for work as Service Unit Cookie Sales Coordinator and Kimberly Reesink for work as Service Unit Fall Product Coordinator.