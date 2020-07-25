Muscatine County Girl Scouts announce annual awards
The Muscatine County Service Unit of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council (GSEIWI) recently announced annual awards.
The service unit again received the President's Award from GSEIWI. This award recognizes a service unit team that surpasses team goals and results in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council's overall goals.
Melissa McNally, Muscatine County Service Unit Director, received the Appreciation Pin for exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE).
Several leaders received the Volunteer Of Excellence Pin, which recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council's mission delivery to girl and adult members. These leaders include Jessica Pierce for work as Service Unit Event Coordinator, Polliana Adams for work as Service Unit Cookie Sales Coordinator and Kimberly Reesink for work as Service Unit Fall Product Coordinator.
Key volunteers for the Girl Scout Day Camp, Camp Sacajawea, were recognized and include Carrie George-Mosley, Camp Director; BreAnne Halloran, Camp Registrar; Neely Harris, Kitchen/Dietary Director; Cheryl Frisbie, Camp Craft Coordinator.
The Service Unit's newest Girl Scout Lifetime Member is Taylor VanDusen.
The Service Unit also would like to highlight scout cookie sales. The following scouts sold 500-750 individual boxes of cookies: Brandon Payton, 500; Aliza Harris, 500; Leiah Lobdell, 501; Abigail Van Blarcom, 527; Victoria Ferrell, 568; Anastasia Stauffer, 600; Ariah Stauffer, 600; McKenzey Curtis, 600; Abbigail Kisner, 601; Braylynn Calvin, 655; Elaina Sonderberg, 681; Aubrey True, 735.
Six scouts sold 750+ boxes of cookies: Tracie VanDusen, 754; Amelia Williamson, 801; Kaylee Greer, 808; Sophie Lindley, 816; Alexandra Adams, 1,001; Clarissa McNally, 1,305.
For more information about Girl Scouts in Muscatine County, contact muscgirlscouts@gmail.com.
Local student awarded Ascentra scholarship
Seth Hoffman, Muscatine, was one of five high school students to be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
The Ascentra Scholarship Program awards five $1,000 scholarships to traditional high school students planning to enter college and five $1,000 scholarships to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend college, trade school or to earn an advanced degree.
All entries were judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. The competition is announced every October with the deadline in March of the following year. Students can apply every year they are enrolled as a student.
To learn more about this year's scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities, visit ascentra.org/scholarships.
Muscatine native earns all-academic honors
Kaylie Reynolds, Muscatine, was among 36 Des Moines Area Community College student-athletes to earn all-academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
Reynolds, who plays softball for the Bears, earned second team honors.
President's List
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Durant: Sarah Schemmel, Aubrey Werthmann
Dean's List
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Kaylie Reynolds
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Jose Melendez
Loras College
Dubuque, Iowa
West Liberty: Hadalyn A. Anderson
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Fruitland: Samara Perkins
Wilton: Victoria Roth
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Abigail Estabrook, Desiree Fuegen, Riley Hammann, Madelyn Irwin, Christopher Piersall, Collin Smith
Wapello: Margaret Peterson
University of Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
Muscatine: Kayla Ann Scholz
Graduations
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Muscatine: Isaiah Smith
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Josue Saucedo, Duncan Snider
Wilton: Brinn Grunder, Michelle Peterson
