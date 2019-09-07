{{featured_button_text}}

Hawkeye Marching Band includes local students

Several local residents are among the 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.

Local members include:

Courbin Stineman, Muscatine, sousaphone; Luz Martinez, West Liberty, clarinet; Emma Melick, West Liberty, trombone.

Central College announces scholarship winners

Bria Holthe, Muscatine, was among the recipients of Central College's full-tuition Kuyper and Rolscreen Scholarships, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Holthe received the M. Joan Kuyper Farver Full-Tuition Scholarship.

ISU College of Human Sciences announces scholarships

Iowa State University, Ames, recently announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.

Local students receiving scholarships include:

Phoebe Lawrence, Muscatine, Noma Scott Lloyd Memorial Scholarship.

Meagan Miller, Fruitland, Dorothy A. Wyant Scholarship.

Honor Roll

Iowa Lakes Community College

Estherville, Iowa

Muscatine: Mason McCulley

Dean's List

Scott Community College

Riverdale, Iowa

Durant: Katelynn Sheahan

Muscatine: Adzovi Takpah

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Conesville: Erin Rush

Muscatine: Krystal Hidlebaugh, Mollie Juehring

West Liberty: Ava Shannon

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Durant: William Bentley, Paige Brown, Ryan Cavin, Denver Feuerbach, Isaiah Overton

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Muscatine: Jaycie Klein, Samara Perkins

Wilton: Victoria Roth

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Muscatine: Jaryd Huffman

West Liberty: Jaida Dalton

President's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Muscatine: Karina Deniz

Scott Community College

Riverdale, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling

Muscatine: Jennifer Eckert, Josh Murphy

Stockton: Alexis Hagen

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Atalissa: Allyson Simpson

Muscatine: Camille Schmalz

Graduations

Millikin University

Decatur, Ill.

Muscatine: Anna Masengarb

Southwest Minnesota State University

Marshall, Minn.

West Liberty: Chase Lester Hamilton

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Atalissa: Daniel Isabel

Wapello: Rachelle McGowan

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Ill.

Muscatine: Tyler J. Yates.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments