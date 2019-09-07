Hawkeye Marching Band includes local students
Several local residents are among the 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.
Local members include:
Courbin Stineman, Muscatine, sousaphone; Luz Martinez, West Liberty, clarinet; Emma Melick, West Liberty, trombone.
Central College announces scholarship winners
Bria Holthe, Muscatine, was among the recipients of Central College's full-tuition Kuyper and Rolscreen Scholarships, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Holthe received the M. Joan Kuyper Farver Full-Tuition Scholarship.
ISU College of Human Sciences announces scholarships
Iowa State University, Ames, recently announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Local students receiving scholarships include:
Phoebe Lawrence, Muscatine, Noma Scott Lloyd Memorial Scholarship.
Meagan Miller, Fruitland, Dorothy A. Wyant Scholarship.
Honor Roll
Iowa Lakes Community College
Estherville, Iowa
Muscatine: Mason McCulley
Dean's List
Scott Community College
Riverdale, Iowa
Durant: Katelynn Sheahan
Muscatine: Adzovi Takpah
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Conesville: Erin Rush
Muscatine: Krystal Hidlebaugh, Mollie Juehring
West Liberty: Ava Shannon
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Durant: William Bentley, Paige Brown, Ryan Cavin, Denver Feuerbach, Isaiah Overton
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Muscatine: Jaycie Klein, Samara Perkins
Wilton: Victoria Roth
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Muscatine: Jaryd Huffman
West Liberty: Jaida Dalton
President's List
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Muscatine: Karina Deniz
Scott Community College
Riverdale, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling
Muscatine: Jennifer Eckert, Josh Murphy
Stockton: Alexis Hagen
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Atalissa: Allyson Simpson
Muscatine: Camille Schmalz
Graduations
Millikin University
Decatur, Ill.
Muscatine: Anna Masengarb
Southwest Minnesota State University
Marshall, Minn.
West Liberty: Chase Lester Hamilton
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Atalissa: Daniel Isabel
Wapello: Rachelle McGowan
Wheaton College
Wheaton, Ill.
Muscatine: Tyler J. Yates.
