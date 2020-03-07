Local students receive STEM scholarship

The Quad-City and Engineering Council, or QCESC, recently held the 58th annual STEM Celebration at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport.

The event celebrates and showcases the region's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators and next generation of STEM professionals.

At the event, held during National Engineers Week, Muscatine High School students Bailee Mergen and Seth Hoffman and West Liberty High School student Cooper Lovell were among the 13 Quad-City area high school seniors to share in $25,000 in scholarships. All the recipients have plans to pursue STEM related studies.

Mergen received the $2,000 America Society of Civil Engineers Scholarship and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to earn a degree in civil engineering with transportation and municipal emphases.

Hoffman received the $2,500 Jeffrey Richland Memorial Scholarship and plans to attend Iowa State University and major in engineering.

Lovell received the $2,000 Exelon Corporation Scholarship and plans to attend Iowa State University and major in mechanical engineering.

