Area student ranks among top 2 percent at Iowa State University

The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Muscatine: Vada Fridley, Kaitlyn Lathrop

Wapello: Jacob Ewart

West Liberty: Belinda Heckman

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Kaylie Reynolds

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Atalissa: Allyson Simpson

Muscatine: Krystal Hidlebaugh, Camille Schmalz

Wilton: Savannah Shilling

DEAN'S LIST

Cornell College

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Muscatine: Jasmine Velasco

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Sarah Haas, Nick Hilton

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Fruitland: Samara Perkins, High Honor List

Muscatine: Jaycie Klein

Wilton: Victoria Roth

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

West Liberty: Ava Shannon

Wilton: Erik Knouse

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine: Sharon Bentley, Helenna Hillard, Brad Kopf

West Liberty: Yesenia Montelongo

Wilton: Colin Weih

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Muscatine: Taylor Berry

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

West Liberty: Michael Hartman

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig

Muscatine: Grant Nollette

West Branch: Theodore Bridges

West Liberty: Coy Ruess

GRADUATIONS

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Felicia Wilder, Bachelor of Science

