Area student ranks among top 2 percent at Iowa State University
The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Muscatine: Vada Fridley, Kaitlyn Lathrop
Wapello: Jacob Ewart
West Liberty: Belinda Heckman
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Kaylie Reynolds
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Atalissa: Allyson Simpson
Muscatine: Krystal Hidlebaugh, Camille Schmalz
Wilton: Savannah Shilling
DEAN'S LIST
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Muscatine: Jasmine Velasco
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Sarah Haas, Nick Hilton
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Fruitland: Samara Perkins, High Honor List
Muscatine: Jaycie Klein
Wilton: Victoria Roth
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
West Liberty: Ava Shannon
Wilton: Erik Knouse
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Sharon Bentley, Helenna Hillard, Brad Kopf
West Liberty: Yesenia Montelongo
Wilton: Colin Weih
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
Muscatine: Taylor Berry
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Oshkosh, Wisconsin
West Liberty: Michael Hartman
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig
Muscatine: Grant Nollette
West Branch: Theodore Bridges
West Liberty: Coy Ruess
GRADUATIONS
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Felicia Wilder, Bachelor of Science