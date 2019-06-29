Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wis.
Muscatine: Benjamin Lussman
Dean's List
Augustana College
Rock Island
Muscatine: Eden Haas, Callista Staker
West Liberty: Brian Martinez
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Wapello: Ally Kinsey
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Muscatine: Ragan Carey, Abagail Rusch
Geneva College
Beaver Falls, Pa.
Columbus Junction: Sarah Todd
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Conesville: Mark Eugenio Ramirez
Letts: Kyler Austin Bemis
Muscatine: Carly Marie Bates, Corina Marie Bates, Melissa N. Burzlaff, Larkin R. Chapman, Cassidy Ann Conway, Meghan Riley Custis, Kristopher Ray Dietrich, Courtney Lynn Dunsmore, Olivia K. Fuegen, Raven-Skye Molly Haller, Chelsea Ann Harris, Eric Harmon Heckman, Kristi Marie Heinberg, Caleb Christopher Hoffman, Lauren Nicole Keitel, Brina Marie Kraft, Bailey Jade Krieger, Alyson Jean Logel, Emma Renee Maynard, Dawson Michael Munday, Erin M. Nichols, Joel Bryan Ohge, Sydney Joy Roeth, Rachel Ann Schoer, Brady Allen Trego, Miles J. Utley, 2, Alejandra Valadez
Nichols: Austin J. Goddard, Kayla M. Kaalberg, Connie Lilibeth Sarinana
Stockton: Chloe Sue Hagen
Wilton: Kyle Todd Lafrenz, Gavin Lee Meyer, Maddison D. Nietfeldt
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Atalissa: Willis Barr, Jessi Koch, Keegan Sotelo
Conesville: Shania Boyd
Muscatine: Corrinne Chartier, Tina Elder, Lucas Hammann, Alana Harter, Max Longtin, Kileigh Reed, Kolby Reed, Mary Thein, Jensen Watson,
Nichols: Luke Burlage, Payton Lorack, Isaac Sarinana
Saginaw Valley State University
University Center, Mich.
Muscatine: Jaime Goosman
Smith College
Northampton, Mass.
Muscatine: Erin Oppel
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Conesville: Grace Chapman
Muscatine: Whitman Cler, Katharine Custis, Brady Eversmeyer, Regan France, Leticia Gomez, Emily Hanssen, Cassie Hendrix, Erin Kelly, Ethan King, Allison Nietzel, Kindra Petersen, Sarah Solt, Michael Sovers, Athena Strong, Lexie Weikert, Carter Williams
West Liberty: Jessica Crook, Kelzi Mather
Wilton: Carly Baker, Aubrey Cruse
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Tipton: Caitlin Himes
West Liberty: Steven Snider
Wilton: Brinn Grunder, Tyleah Ervin
President's List
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling
Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Brody Broders, Jennifer Eckert, Drew Isaac, Lacy Lewis, Josh Murphy, Tory Noggle
Nichols: Spartacus Stroppel
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Durant: Sarah Schemmel
Muscatine: Julia So, Spencer Schmalz, Theodore Van Winkle
West Liberty: Travis Larson
Wilton: Alexandra Reifert, Avery Carter
