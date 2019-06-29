{{featured_button_text}}

Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Menomonie, Wis.

Muscatine: Benjamin Lussman

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island

Muscatine: Eden Haas, Callista Staker

West Liberty: Brian Martinez

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Wapello: Ally Kinsey

Clarke University

Dubuque, Iowa

Muscatine: Ragan Carey, Abagail Rusch

Geneva College

Beaver Falls, Pa.

Columbus Junction: Sarah Todd

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Conesville: Mark Eugenio Ramirez

Letts: Kyler Austin Bemis

Muscatine: Carly Marie Bates, Corina Marie Bates, Melissa N. Burzlaff, Larkin R. Chapman, Cassidy Ann Conway, Meghan Riley Custis, Kristopher Ray Dietrich, Courtney Lynn Dunsmore, Olivia K. Fuegen, Raven-Skye Molly Haller, Chelsea Ann Harris, Eric Harmon Heckman, Kristi Marie Heinberg, Caleb Christopher Hoffman, Lauren Nicole Keitel, Brina Marie Kraft, Bailey Jade Krieger, Alyson Jean Logel, Emma Renee Maynard, Dawson Michael Munday, Erin M. Nichols, Joel Bryan Ohge, Sydney Joy Roeth, Rachel Ann Schoer, Brady Allen Trego, Miles J. Utley, 2, Alejandra Valadez

Nichols: Austin J. Goddard, Kayla M. Kaalberg, Connie Lilibeth Sarinana

Stockton: Chloe Sue Hagen

Wilton: Kyle Todd Lafrenz, Gavin Lee Meyer, Maddison D. Nietfeldt

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Atalissa: Willis Barr, Jessi Koch, Keegan Sotelo

Conesville: Shania Boyd

Muscatine: Corrinne Chartier, Tina Elder, Lucas Hammann, Alana Harter, Max Longtin, Kileigh Reed, Kolby Reed, Mary Thein, Jensen Watson,

Nichols: Luke Burlage, Payton Lorack, Isaac Sarinana

Saginaw Valley State University

University Center, Mich.

Muscatine: Jaime Goosman

Smith College

Northampton, Mass.

Muscatine: Erin Oppel

University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Conesville: Grace Chapman

Muscatine: Whitman Cler, Katharine Custis, Brady Eversmeyer, Regan France, Leticia Gomez, Emily Hanssen, Cassie Hendrix, Erin Kelly, Ethan King, Allison Nietzel, Kindra Petersen, Sarah Solt, Michael Sovers, Athena Strong, Lexie Weikert, Carter Williams

West Liberty: Jessica Crook, Kelzi Mather

Wilton: Carly Baker, Aubrey Cruse

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Tipton: Caitlin Himes

West Liberty: Steven Snider

Wilton: Brinn Grunder, Tyleah Ervin

President's List

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling

Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Brody Broders, Jennifer Eckert, Drew Isaac, Lacy Lewis, Josh Murphy, Tory Noggle

Nichols: Spartacus Stroppel

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Durant: Sarah Schemmel

Muscatine: Julia So, Spencer Schmalz, Theodore Van Winkle

West Liberty: Travis Larson

Wilton: Alexandra Reifert, Avery Carter

