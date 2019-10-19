Muscatine student receives scholarships
Kyle Schoer, Muscatine, has been awarded two scholarships by the Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation. Kyle is in the Powerline program this fall at NCC.
The Edward Archer Memorial/MP&W Powerline Scholarship was established in memory of Ed Archer. Ed graduated from the Northwest Iowa Community College Powerline Program in 1970. The memorial was established by Ed’s wife and Muscatine Power and Water to promote the linemen trade and assist students preparing for a career in this field. It is a $500 scholarship.
Schoer also was awarded the Substation Technician Scholarship by the foundation.
Local student on Monmouth College soccer team
Emma Freyermuth, Muscatine, has made the women's soccer team at Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois.
Local students take part in UI College of Nursing's White Coat Ceremony
Noel Palma, West Liberty, and Katherine Becker, Muscatine, were among the students honored at the University of Iowa's College of Nursing's biannual White Coat Ceremony.
During the ceremony more than 70 UI bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) students celebrated the donning of the white coat symbolizing a nursing student's transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care.
Alpha Xi Delta at Monmouth College announces new members
Emma Freyermuth, Muscatine, was among several new members of Alpha Xi Delta women's fraternity at Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois.
Muscatine area student receives scholarship
Kaylie Reynolds, Muscatine, was among the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students who received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the fall semester. Reynolds was the recipient of the $500 Walter and Lucile Murken Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Dean's List
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Atalissa: Ashley Blick
Conesville: Shania Boyd
Muscatine: Jordan Ayers, Jeremy Gunderson, Mayra Perez Lopez, Mary Thein, John Wieskamp
West Liberty: Azeneth Aleman, Maricela Castaneda, Sarahi Contreras-Jacobo, Anaisa Galvan, Kat Keller, Breana Thurness, Ebony Witt
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Samantha Aguilar
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Grandview: Cassi Montandon, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Muscatine: Alexandra Limon, Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Advertising
