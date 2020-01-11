{{featured_button_text}}

West Liberty student receives CALS Council Senior Award

Kayla Kaalberg, West Liberty, has received the award for Academic Achievement from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council at Iowa State University, Ames. This award recognizes a student for their cumulative GPA, scholarships received, Honors received at ISU, as well as the number of semesters on the Dean's List.

During her time at ISU, Kayla has served as a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Ambassador, participated in Freshman Council, been Captain and Student Leader of The Salt Company, was selected as a participant of the Cargill-GRS Leadership Academy, International Studies Abroad Student Conversation Assistant, had several roles within the World Food Prize, was on the Cardinal Homecoming Court and served in appointed and elected roles at all levels of the FFA Organization.

Dean's List

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

Muscatine: Madison Mashek

Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo, Iowa

Wilton: Nicholas Popp

Marshalltown Community College

Marshalltown, Iowa

Conesville: Diandria Ramirez

Missouri Valley College

Marshall, Missouri

Muscatine: Taylor White

Honor's List

Black Hawk College

Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Durant: Sierra Gregoire

Muscatine: Tyler Beauchamp

Graduations

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Danielle Woepking graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Rebecca Schmidt-Knopik graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

West Branch: Christy Waters graduated with a Master of Arts in Education.

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Muscatine: Camille Schmalz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology.

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Lone Tree: Molly Rhodes graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor/Science: Nursing degree in Nursing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments