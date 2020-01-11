West Liberty student receives CALS Council Senior Award
Kayla Kaalberg, West Liberty, has received the award for Academic Achievement from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council at Iowa State University, Ames. This award recognizes a student for their cumulative GPA, scholarships received, Honors received at ISU, as well as the number of semesters on the Dean's List.
During her time at ISU, Kayla has served as a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Ambassador, participated in Freshman Council, been Captain and Student Leader of The Salt Company, was selected as a participant of the Cargill-GRS Leadership Academy, International Studies Abroad Student Conversation Assistant, had several roles within the World Food Prize, was on the Cardinal Homecoming Court and served in appointed and elected roles at all levels of the FFA Organization.
Dean's List
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
Muscatine: Madison Mashek
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Wilton: Nicholas Popp
Marshalltown Community College
Marshalltown, Iowa
Conesville: Diandria Ramirez
Missouri Valley College
Marshall, Missouri
Muscatine: Taylor White
Honor's List
Black Hawk College
Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Durant: Sierra Gregoire
Muscatine: Tyler Beauchamp
Graduations
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Danielle Woepking graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Rebecca Schmidt-Knopik graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
West Branch: Christy Waters graduated with a Master of Arts in Education.
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Muscatine: Camille Schmalz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Lone Tree: Molly Rhodes graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor/Science: Nursing degree in Nursing
