MHS student among National Merit Scholarship winners
Brian A. Prussman, a graduate of Muscatine High School, was chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college.
Prussman plans to study ESL education.
Mount Mercy recognizes outstanding student achievement
Madelyn Irwin, Muscatine, and Margaret Peterson, Wapello, received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University's Honors Convocation on May 15.
Nearly 30 awards were given during the ceremony, recognizing students for excellence in academics, extra-curricular activities and demonstrating leadership and personal growth during their time at Mount Mercy.
Irwin received the Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award. Peterson received the Outstanding Political Science Student Award and the Christine L. Woodruff Outstanding Psychology Student Award.
Wapello student receives Great River Friends scholarship
Kari Wilson, Wapello High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Great River Friends. The organization recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships to high school seniors planning to pursue health care careers. Twelve $1,000 scholarships were given in two categories. Wilson plans to study occupational therapy at Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa.
Student inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Debra Lowman, West Liberty, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Dean's List
Iowa Wesleyan University
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Trace Taylor
Muscatine: Mya Ribbink
Wapello: Mattie Smith, Brianna Smith
Missouri Valley College
Marshall, Missouri
Muscatine: Taylor White
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Crookston, Minnesota
Wilton: Amy Holland
University of Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
Tipton: Sommer Daniel
Graduations
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Wapello: Catalina Valdez
Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Ames, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Laura Mincks, Kelli Roush
Muscatine: Jacob Askam, Hunter Britton , Alan Chatfield, Jose Carranza, Chelsea Harris, Daniel Luo, Raven-Skye Haller, Hattie Spies, Jonathon Solt, Tiffany Tomlin, Ethan Wiegle
Nichols: Connie Sarinana
Stockton: Chloe Hagen
Wilton: Gavin Meyer
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Muscatine: Morghan Bean, Jaycie Klein
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Muscatine: Savannah Skidmore
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Madelyn Irwin
Wapello: Margaret Peterson
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Durant: Meredith Knobloch, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Secylia Reyna
Grandview: Benjamin Chaney
Letts: Jenna Brockert
Muscatine: Samantha Barlow, Joseph Beason, Sean Broderson, Cynthia Couch, Melanie Honts, Chancesity Kirchner, Andreina Morales, Jane Norton, Alexus Poulin, Sarah Ross, Tasheena Salas, Marisol Wetzel
Stockton: Todd Frick, Sarah Sheahan
Wilton: April Bayers
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
Muscatine: Taylor R. Berry, Brian Douglas Crabtree
