MHS student among National Merit Scholarship winners

Brian A. Prussman, a graduate of Muscatine High School, was chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college.

Prussman plans to study ESL education.

Mount Mercy recognizes outstanding student achievement

Madelyn Irwin, Muscatine, and Margaret Peterson, Wapello, received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University's Honors Convocation on May 15.

Nearly 30 awards were given during the ceremony, recognizing students for excellence in academics, extra-curricular activities and demonstrating leadership and personal growth during their time at Mount Mercy.

Irwin received the Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award. Peterson received the Outstanding Political Science Student Award and the Christine L. Woodruff Outstanding Psychology Student Award.

Wapello student receives Great River Friends scholarship