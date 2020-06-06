Salutes
Salutes

MHS student among National Merit Scholarship winners

Brian A. Prussman, a graduate of Muscatine High School, was chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college.

Prussman plans to study ESL education.

Mount Mercy recognizes outstanding student achievement 

Madelyn Irwin, Muscatine, and Margaret Peterson, Wapello, received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University's Honors Convocation on May 15.

Nearly 30 awards were given during the ceremony, recognizing students for excellence in academics, extra-curricular activities and demonstrating leadership and personal growth during their time at Mount Mercy.

Irwin received the Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award. Peterson received the Outstanding Political Science Student Award and the Christine L. Woodruff Outstanding Psychology Student Award.

Wapello student receives Great River Friends scholarship

Kari Wilson, Wapello High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Great River Friends. The organization recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships to high school seniors planning to pursue health care careers. Twelve $1,000 scholarships were given in two categories. Wilson plans to study occupational therapy at Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa.

Student inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Debra Lowman, West Liberty, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Dean's List

Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Trace Taylor

Muscatine: Mya Ribbink

Wapello: Mattie Smith, Brianna Smith

Missouri Valley College

Marshall, Missouri

Muscatine: Taylor White

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Crookston, Minnesota

Wilton: Amy Holland

University of Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

Tipton: Sommer Daniel

Graduations

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Wapello: Catalina Valdez

Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Ames, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Laura Mincks, Kelli Roush

Muscatine: Jacob Askam, Hunter Britton , Alan Chatfield, Jose Carranza, Chelsea Harris, Daniel Luo, Raven-Skye Haller, Hattie Spies, Jonathon Solt, Tiffany Tomlin, Ethan Wiegle

Nichols: Connie Sarinana

Stockton: Chloe Hagen

Wilton: Gavin Meyer

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Muscatine: Morghan Bean, Jaycie Klein

Morningside College

Sioux City, Iowa

Muscatine: Savannah Skidmore

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Madelyn Irwin

Wapello: Margaret Peterson

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Durant: Meredith Knobloch, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Secylia Reyna

Grandview: Benjamin Chaney

Letts: Jenna Brockert

Muscatine: Samantha Barlow, Joseph Beason, Sean Broderson, Cynthia Couch, Melanie Honts, Chancesity Kirchner, Andreina Morales, Jane Norton, Alexus Poulin, Sarah Ross, Tasheena Salas, Marisol Wetzel

Stockton: Todd Frick, Sarah Sheahan

Wilton: April Bayers

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Muscatine: Taylor R. Berry, Brian Douglas Crabtree

