West Liberty native joins Iowa's college of medicine
Matthew Kelly, West Liberty, was among the students honored at the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine's 25th annual White Coat Ceremony in August.
The ceremony welcomed the Carver College of Medicine Class of 2023 and represented the first time the 152 future physicians recited the Oath of Hippocrates.
Local student receives Central College scholarship
Bria Holthe, Muscatine, has been named the winner of Central College's M. Joan Kuyper Farver Full-Tuition Scholarship.
Honor Roll
Iowa Wesleyan University
You have free articles remaining.
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Muscatine: Melissa Bell, Morgan Dowell, Lexys Marolf, Michelle Mitchell, Rachel Reed
Dean's List
Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Muscatine: Spencer David Beatty, Sabrina L. Shoemaker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.