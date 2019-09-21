{{featured_button_text}}

West Liberty native joins Iowa's college of medicine

Matthew Kelly, West Liberty, was among the students honored at the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine's 25th annual White Coat Ceremony in August.

The ceremony welcomed the Carver College of Medicine Class of 2023 and represented the first time the 152 future physicians recited the Oath of Hippocrates.

Local student receives Central College scholarship

Bria Holthe, Muscatine, has been named the winner of Central College's M. Joan Kuyper Farver Full-Tuition Scholarship.

Honor Roll

Iowa Wesleyan University

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Muscatine: Melissa Bell, Morgan Dowell, Lexys Marolf, Michelle Mitchell, Rachel Reed

Dean's List

Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Muscatine: Spencer David Beatty, Sabrina L. Shoemaker

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments