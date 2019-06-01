Muscatine student promotes ideas at showcase
Jenna Fuhlman, an Iowa State University apparel, merchandising, and design major from Muscatine, participated in the College of Human Sciences 2019 Entrepreneurship Showcase, held on May 3 in LeBaron Hall on the ISU campus in Ames.
Fuhlman's idea, Mirror Yourself, focused on a styling mirror.
Local student earns Germaine G. Guiot Scholarship
Macy Morrow, Muscatine, was honored with the Germaine G. Guiot Scholarship in the undergraduate student category from the Iowa State University Department of Kinesiology at the Department of Kinesiology's reception held on April 26 in Ames.
Area students receive scholarships
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has awarded over $424,000 in new and renewable scholarships to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Local recipients include:
Annie Hight, Muscatine High School: Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship
Isaac Hunter, Wilton High School: Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship
Ascentra Credit Union awards scholarships
The academic accomplishments of ten area students have been recognized by the 2019 Ascentra Scholarship Program. Each recipient will receive $1,000 to help offset the costs of attending a college or university.
Every year, a total of $10,000 in scholarships is given to ten credit union members. Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college, and the other five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to non-traditional students age 19 years or over planning to attend college, trade school, or even to earn an advanced degree. The Ascentra Scholarship Program is unique in that students can apply every year they are enrolled as a student.
This year's local high school scholarship winners include: Destiny Williams, Muscatine; and Sophia Sneddon, Fruitland.
Letts resident recognized at Bradley
Kelsey Chapman, Letts, has received the Sigma Alpha Iota Scholarship Award and Sigma Alpha Iota Collegiate Honor Award at Bradley University. She also was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award, Bronze, during the annual Student Leadership Awards.
Chapman is a senior with a Music Business/Marketing major.
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships
Trinity Health Foundation has announced that more than two dozen area students students seeking a degree in math, science or medical studies have received scholarship money through an endowment fund. The fund is made possible thanks to the generosity of Cardiovascular Medicine (CVM) and CVM physicians.
Local scholarship recipients include Mariah Pugh, Louisa-Muscatine High School; and Richard Whiteside, Muscatine High School.
Graduations
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Jenna Murray received a bachelor's degree in Cultural Anthropology
Letts: Samantha Aguilar received a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry
Muscatine: Katie Phillips received a bachelor's degree in Music Education, vocal
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Cassandra Neff received a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
Nichols: Madelyn Flemr received a Bachelor of Science
Dean's List
Berry College
Rome, Ga.
Muscatine: Morgan Thomas
Iowa Wesleyan University
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Stephanie Duncan
Muscatine: Melissa Bell, Morgan Dowell, Brittney Morse, Rachel Reed
