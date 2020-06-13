× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local students awarded scholarships

The Quad-Cities Community foundation and its donors have announced the recipients of more than half a million dollars in scholarship dollars to students, including more than $367,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships awarded to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Six students received multiple awards. Local winners include:

Seth Hoffman, Muscatinie High School, Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship

Laura Millage, West Liberty High School, Great River Bend Cyclone Award Scholarship

Taylor Garvin, Wilton High School, 2020 Helen Maurer Simmons Scholarship

Local students awarded 4-H scholarships

Hope Reichert and Alli Youngbauer, both from Muscatine County, were awarded $1,000 Orscheln 4-H Scholarships through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has awarded over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.