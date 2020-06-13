Local students awarded scholarships
The Quad-Cities Community foundation and its donors have announced the recipients of more than half a million dollars in scholarship dollars to students, including more than $367,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships awarded to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Six students received multiple awards. Local winners include:
Seth Hoffman, Muscatinie High School, Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship
Laura Millage, West Liberty High School, Great River Bend Cyclone Award Scholarship
Taylor Garvin, Wilton High School, 2020 Helen Maurer Simmons Scholarship
Local students awarded 4-H scholarships
Hope Reichert and Alli Youngbauer, both from Muscatine County, were awarded $1,000 Orscheln 4-H Scholarships through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has awarded over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Reichert has had an active role on her County Council and was selected the 2019 Outstanding 4-H’er for Muscatine County. The sheep project is one of her top 4-H activities, raising her own since she was 8. Reichert was named 2019 Muscatine County Fair Queen and is planning to start a Little Miss Muscatine Fair pageant to get younger girls involved in the community and 4-H Clubs earlier. Reichert will attend Iowa State University and major in ag business.
Youngbauer was the 2018 Muscatine County Fair Queen and Outstanding 4-H’er for Muscatine County. She credits the communication project for helping her become more outgoing and she sees the confidence younger members gain by participating. Youngbauer will attend Iowa State University in the fall to major in agriculture education and communications with a teacher certification, and minor in animal science.
Dean's List
Buena Vista University
Storm Lake, Iowa
Durant: Amanda Sparrow
Stockton: Autumn Wolf
Fort Hays State University
Hays, Kansas
Morning Sun: Cheyanne Hunt
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Duncan Snider
Wapello: Laith Smith
Wilton: Brinn Grunder, Mitchell Robinson
High Honors List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Durant: Sierra Gregoire
Muscatine: Tyler Beauchamp
Honors List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Wapello: Sydney Turner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!