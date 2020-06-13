Salutes
Local students awarded scholarships

The Quad-Cities Community foundation and its donors have announced the recipients of more than half a million dollars in scholarship dollars to students, including more than $367,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships awarded to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Six students received multiple awards. Local winners include:

Seth Hoffman, Muscatinie High School, Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship

Laura Millage, West Liberty High School, Great River Bend Cyclone Award Scholarship

Taylor Garvin, Wilton High School, 2020 Helen Maurer Simmons Scholarship

Local students awarded 4-H scholarships

Hope Reichert and Alli Youngbauer, both from Muscatine County, were awarded $1,000 Orscheln 4-H Scholarships through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has awarded over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.

Reichert has had an active role on her County Council and was selected the 2019 Outstanding 4-H’er for Muscatine County. The sheep project is one of her top 4-H activities, raising her own since she was 8. Reichert was named 2019 Muscatine County Fair Queen and is planning to start a Little Miss Muscatine Fair pageant to get younger girls involved in the community and 4-H Clubs earlier. Reichert will attend Iowa State University and major in ag business.

Youngbauer was the 2018 Muscatine County Fair Queen and Outstanding 4-H’er for Muscatine County. She credits the communication project for helping her become more outgoing and she sees the confidence younger members gain by participating. Youngbauer will attend Iowa State University in the fall to major in agriculture education and communications with a teacher certification, and minor in animal science.

Dean's List

Buena Vista University

Storm Lake, Iowa

Durant: Amanda Sparrow

Stockton: Autumn Wolf

Fort Hays State University

Hays, Kansas

Morning Sun: Cheyanne Hunt

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Muscatine: Duncan Snider

Wapello: Laith Smith

Wilton: Brinn Grunder, Mitchell Robinson

High Honors List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Durant: Sierra Gregoire

Muscatine: Tyler Beauchamp

Honors List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Wapello: Sydney Turner

