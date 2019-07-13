{{featured_button_text}}

Honor Roll

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Oshkosk, Wis.

West Liberty: Michael Hartman

Dean's List

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Jose Melendez

Ellsworth Community College

Iowa Falls, Iowa

Morning Sun: Jena Gerot

Muscatine: Gavyn Ashley

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Morning Sun: Kaleb Hagge

Muscatine: Abigail Estabrook, Desiree Fuegen, Riley Hammann, Madelyn Irwin

Wapello: Margaret Peterson

West Liberty: Yvonne Gardenier

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine: Sharon Adasme, Helenna Hillard, Kendall McKasson, Anna Rauenbuehler, Christin Swank, Bradley Wachtel, Tyler Watts, Drew Wichers, Lexi Williams

Wilton: Alex Wright

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wis.

Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig

Muscatine: Grant Nollette

Wilton: Grace Austin

Graduations

Geneva College

Beaver Falls, Penn.

Columbus Junction: Sarah Todd

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Atsalissa: Lindsay Hohertz

Columbus Junction: Andrea Rice Ballard

Durant: Austin Bartenhagen , Colton Sloan, Kate Zakrzewski

Fruitland: Taylor Longstreth, Tanner Miller

Letts: Michelle Mattingly, Vanessa Wadden

Muscatine: Anne Cahill, Jaden Carey, Nathan Carle, Adelaide Daly, Fischer Herald, Taustin Kaste, Reese Kilburn, Mary Krambeer, Michael Lee, Vanessa Lopez, Lorena Lujan, Michael Mandsager, Cole McGill, Adam Miller, Brianda Salamanca, McKenna Shield, Haley Steele, Moriah Steele, Austin Taylor, Austin Verwers, Derek Wagner, Kaylyn Wingerter

Nichols: Francisco Lopez

Wapello: Jennifer Woods

West Liberty: Ryan Alpen, Joel Fernandez, Kristi Hager, Matthew Kelly, Alexis Lugo, Hector Martinez Jr., Noel Palma, Yash Patel, Edgar Rangel, Bianca Rodriguez, Erika Sanchez, Roberto Torres, Sergio Zamora

Wilton: Luke Jipp, Andrea Espinoza, Amber Williams

University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Muscatine: Emily Arp, Katharine Custis, Alexandria Eagle, Alexis Elgatian, Brady Eversmeyer, Caitlyn Haller, Chris Jones, Jodi Jones, Sofia Rosselet, Dominic Schmalz

Wapello: Bailey Wonders

West Liberty: Dillon Christensen

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wis.

Wilton: Grace Austin, Caleb Kaufmann

