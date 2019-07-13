Honor Roll
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Oshkosk, Wis.
West Liberty: Michael Hartman
Dean's List
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Jose Melendez
Ellsworth Community College
Iowa Falls, Iowa
Morning Sun: Jena Gerot
Muscatine: Gavyn Ashley
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Morning Sun: Kaleb Hagge
Muscatine: Abigail Estabrook, Desiree Fuegen, Riley Hammann, Madelyn Irwin
Wapello: Margaret Peterson
West Liberty: Yvonne Gardenier
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Sharon Adasme, Helenna Hillard, Kendall McKasson, Anna Rauenbuehler, Christin Swank, Bradley Wachtel, Tyler Watts, Drew Wichers, Lexi Williams
Wilton: Alex Wright
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wis.
Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig
Muscatine: Grant Nollette
Wilton: Grace Austin
Graduations
Geneva College
Beaver Falls, Penn.
Columbus Junction: Sarah Todd
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Atsalissa: Lindsay Hohertz
Columbus Junction: Andrea Rice Ballard
Durant: Austin Bartenhagen , Colton Sloan, Kate Zakrzewski
Fruitland: Taylor Longstreth, Tanner Miller
Letts: Michelle Mattingly, Vanessa Wadden
Muscatine: Anne Cahill, Jaden Carey, Nathan Carle, Adelaide Daly, Fischer Herald, Taustin Kaste, Reese Kilburn, Mary Krambeer, Michael Lee, Vanessa Lopez, Lorena Lujan, Michael Mandsager, Cole McGill, Adam Miller, Brianda Salamanca, McKenna Shield, Haley Steele, Moriah Steele, Austin Taylor, Austin Verwers, Derek Wagner, Kaylyn Wingerter
Nichols: Francisco Lopez
Wapello: Jennifer Woods
West Liberty: Ryan Alpen, Joel Fernandez, Kristi Hager, Matthew Kelly, Alexis Lugo, Hector Martinez Jr., Noel Palma, Yash Patel, Edgar Rangel, Bianca Rodriguez, Erika Sanchez, Roberto Torres, Sergio Zamora
Wilton: Luke Jipp, Andrea Espinoza, Amber Williams
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Muscatine: Emily Arp, Katharine Custis, Alexandria Eagle, Alexis Elgatian, Brady Eversmeyer, Caitlyn Haller, Chris Jones, Jodi Jones, Sofia Rosselet, Dominic Schmalz
Wapello: Bailey Wonders
West Liberty: Dillon Christensen
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wis.
Wilton: Grace Austin, Caleb Kaufmann
