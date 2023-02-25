Area students take part in University of Iowa Dance Marathon
More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the annual student-led Dance Marathon that generated more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history.
Local participants include:
Muscatine: Abby Haller, Tanner Niehaus, Kristen Schlawin
West Liberty: Skylar Yeggy
Dean's List
Central College
Pella, Iowa
People are also reading…
Columbus Junction: Gloria Montiel
Muscatine: Emmy Holthe, Elizabeth Hurlbut, Alicia Johnson
Wapello: Elijah Belzer
Wilton: Emerson Drake
Marshalltown Community College
Marshalltown, Iowa
Wapello: Alex Earnest, Morgan Grimm
Wilton: Steven Jackson
Millikin University
Decatur, Illinois
Muscatine: Rylee Blake
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Durant: Kerrigan Johnson
Letts: Piper Brant
Muscatine: Christopher Piersall
West Liberty: Allison Wickman
Wilton: Nolan Townsend
Saint Mary's University
Winona, Minnesota
Muscatine: Kiley Randoll
St. Olaf College
Northfield, Minnesota
Muscatine: Megan Henson
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Durant: Elena Berry
Muscatine: Ashlyn McGinnis
Wilton: Gage Oien
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Atalisa: Katheryn Spilger
Columbus Junction: Katelyn Maldonado
Durant: Luke Abels, Emily Huston
Fruitland: Brock Jeambey, Brynn Jeambey, Laken Werner
Grandview: Christina Wiebel
Letts: McKenna Hohenadel
Morning Sun: Katie Carter, Hannah Harbison
Muscatine: Ruthellen Brooks, Laura Comstock, Bryan Ferris, Kimberly Frisbie, Letic Gomez, Madelyn Heater, Jonathon Hughes, Justin Hughes, Elizabeth Justus, Lillian Kallenberger, Madison Keller, Megan Keniston, Kylee Klimes, Zoe Krenz, Darby Lake, Keaira Lick, Nicholas Niffen, Grace Rosin, Sarah Schoer, Taylor Stogdill, Tory Thompson
Wapello: Blair Noble
West Liberty: Yessenia Rodriguez
Wilton: Abigail Brown
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Wilton: Kelsey Drake
Graduations
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Durant: Kerrigan Johnson
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Morning Sun: Josh Frazier
Muscatine: Bryan Ferris, Megan Keniston, Gabriela Rodriguez, Jordan Schmelzer, Sarah Schoer
Wapello: Emma Ewart, Blair Noble, Vincent Royal