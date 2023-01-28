 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salutes

  • 0

Area graduate receives pin

Kerrigan Johnson, Durant, was one of over 50 Mount Mercy University nursing graduates to receive their pin during a Nursing Pinning Ceremony held in December.

President's List

Bob Jones University

Greenville, South Carolina

Wilton: Isaac Nelson

Dean's List

Harding University

Searcy, Arkansas

Muscatine: Kendra Degner

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Juvixsa Valdez

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Atalissa: Natalie Schmidt

Columbus City: DeeAnna Cutler, Shaun Grogan

Columbus Junction: Daniel Fuentes, Aggatha Hingst, Evan Van Der Molen, Ramses Vergara

Durant: Rylee Page, Allie Peel

Fruitland: Lukas Velez

Morning Sun: Josh Darbyshire, Lauren Hagge, Caden Thomas

Muscatine: Madelyn Beik, Celso Fernandez Miranda, Kileigh Reed, Juana Ruiz de Chavez, Aiyana Sealey, Hannah Wieskamp

Nichols: Kaylee Hurtado

Wapello: Dustin Holmes, Jace Kauffman, Macuen West

West Liberty: Maya Barrera, Sarahi Contreras-Jacobo, Leslie Galaviz, Keegan Paisley, Isabel Pedersen, Eliseo Tapia, Candy Thammavongsa

Wilton: Emily Coss, Sydney Peterson, Wanetta Sterner, Jenn Tyler

Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine: Erin Lagone

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Masdison, Wisconsin

Muscatine: Julia Moravec, Karly Ricketts

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Menomonie, Wisconsin

West Liberty: Miranda Putney

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Durant: Kayden Johnson

Muscatine: Mya Jansen, Zoey Long

Wapello: Toni Bohlen

West Liberty: Molly Vittetoe

Wilton: Audrey Guyer

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Fruitland: Samantha Martinez

Academic Honor Roll

Northwest Missouri State University

Maryville, Missouri

Wilton: Jordan Barker

Graduations

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Atalissa: Parker Werling

Muscatine: Sarah McKillip, Sarah Whitmer

West Liberty: Brent Meyers

Wilton: Bryce Lafrenz

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Muscatine: Abraham Bello

