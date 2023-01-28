Area graduate receives pin
Kerrigan Johnson, Durant, was one of over 50 Mount Mercy University nursing graduates to receive their pin during a Nursing Pinning Ceremony held in December.
President's List
Bob Jones University
Greenville, South Carolina
Wilton: Isaac Nelson
Dean's List
Harding University
Searcy, Arkansas
Muscatine: Kendra Degner
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Juvixsa Valdez
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Atalissa: Natalie Schmidt
Columbus City: DeeAnna Cutler, Shaun Grogan
Columbus Junction: Daniel Fuentes, Aggatha Hingst, Evan Van Der Molen, Ramses Vergara
Durant: Rylee Page, Allie Peel
Fruitland: Lukas Velez
Morning Sun: Josh Darbyshire, Lauren Hagge, Caden Thomas
Muscatine: Madelyn Beik, Celso Fernandez Miranda, Kileigh Reed, Juana Ruiz de Chavez, Aiyana Sealey, Hannah Wieskamp
Nichols: Kaylee Hurtado
Wapello: Dustin Holmes, Jace Kauffman, Macuen West
West Liberty: Maya Barrera, Sarahi Contreras-Jacobo, Leslie Galaviz, Keegan Paisley, Isabel Pedersen, Eliseo Tapia, Candy Thammavongsa
Wilton: Emily Coss, Sydney Peterson, Wanetta Sterner, Jenn Tyler
Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Erin Lagone
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Masdison, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Julia Moravec, Karly Ricketts
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wisconsin
West Liberty: Miranda Putney
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Durant: Kayden Johnson
Muscatine: Mya Jansen, Zoey Long
Wapello: Toni Bohlen
West Liberty: Molly Vittetoe
Wilton: Audrey Guyer
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Fruitland: Samantha Martinez
Academic Honor Roll
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Missouri
Wilton: Jordan Barker
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Atalissa: Parker Werling
Muscatine: Sarah McKillip, Sarah Whitmer
West Liberty: Brent Meyers
Wilton: Bryce Lafrenz
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Muscatine: Abraham Bello