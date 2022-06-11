Local students awarded $475,000 in scholarships
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has awarded $475,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships to 47 students.
Local students include:
Belinda Brain, Muscatine High School: Eastern Iowa Angus Association Oliver Hansen Memorial Scholarship
Silas Hoffman, Muscatine High School: Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship
Alexa Garvin, Wilton High School: Loren and Tammy Bockwoldt Family Scholarship
To learn more about giving to or creating a scholarship or other support for the Quad Cities community, visit www.qccommunityfoundation.org/.
Muscatine graduate student honored in inaugural UI College of Pharmacy event
Beth Young, Muscatine, was one of the graduate students in the University of Iowa's College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Experimental Therapeutics (PSET) recognized during an inaugural Graduate Student Recognition event.
People are also reading…
Young was honored for receiving the Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award and the Dale E. and June P. Wurster Pharmaceutics Research Fund Fellowship.
Upper Iowa University announces 2022 Honors and Awards recipients
Upper Iowa University has announced the 2022 Honors and Awards recipients. Local recipients and their respective grant, award and/or scholarship include:
Abigail Buckman, Conesville: Brooke Kerns Endowed Scholarship
Sean Odegard, Muscatine: NSF STEM-Pros Scholarship
Martha Pace, West Liberty: Science Faculty Recognition Award
Local students recognized for academic excellence
Several area students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony held on May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor's Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Students had the opportunity to recognize a favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of the meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.
Local students include:
Durant High School: Madison Weber
Louisa-Muscatine High School: Brynn Jeambey
Muscatine High School: Emilio Bobay, Karena Jensen
Wapello High School: Ellee Gillette
West Liberty High School: Rachel Aird
Wilton High School: Mallory Lange
Nursing graduates honored at pinning ceremony
Riley Hammann, Muscatine, was one of over 50 nursing graduates from Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, that were pinned during a ceremony held in May. Hammann graduated with a BSN degree.
UI student-athletes named to 2022 spring academic all-Big Ten team
111 University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Spring Academic All-Big Ten team.
Local athletes include:
Tyler Olson Jr., Muscatine, men's track and field
Kirsten Jurgersen, Wilton, rowing
Honors Scholars
Western Illinois University
Macomb, Illinois
Fruitland: Keosha Westphal
Muscatine: Alaric Evans
President's List
Iowa Lakes Community College
Estherville, Iowa
Letts: Gage Connor
Chancellor's Honor Roll
University of Mississippi
University, Mississippi
Muscatine: Elizabeth Howard
Dean's List
Buena Vista University
Storm Lake, Iowa
Durant: Ardita Alimoski, Amanda Sparrow
Muscatine: Dawn Hathaway, Max Mashek
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
West Liberty: Lake Newton
Iowa Wesleyan University
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Joshua Keller, Courtney Zaehringer
Fruitland: David Sywassink
Muscatine: Clarinda Robledo, Luke Wichers
Wapello: Paige Klinedinst, Samantha Smith, Jessica Spitznogle
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Simon Uecker
Northland College
Ashland, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Zuzu Hartman, Audrey Seibel
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Erin Lagone
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Menomonie, Wisconsin
West Liberty: Miranda Putney
Honor Roll
Oregon State University
Corvallis, Oregon
Muscatine: Maysun Castillo
Graduations
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Fruitland: Samara Perkins
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Muscatine: Riley Hammann