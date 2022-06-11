Local students awarded $475,000 in scholarships

The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has awarded $475,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships to 47 students.

Local students include:

Belinda Brain, Muscatine High School: Eastern Iowa Angus Association Oliver Hansen Memorial Scholarship

Silas Hoffman, Muscatine High School: Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship

Alexa Garvin, Wilton High School: Loren and Tammy Bockwoldt Family Scholarship

To learn more about giving to or creating a scholarship or other support for the Quad Cities community, visit www.qccommunityfoundation.org/.

Muscatine graduate student honored in inaugural UI College of Pharmacy event

Beth Young, Muscatine, was one of the graduate students in the University of Iowa's College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Experimental Therapeutics (PSET) recognized during an inaugural Graduate Student Recognition event.

Young was honored for receiving the Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award and the Dale E. and June P. Wurster Pharmaceutics Research Fund Fellowship.

Upper Iowa University announces 2022 Honors and Awards recipients

Upper Iowa University has announced the 2022 Honors and Awards recipients. Local recipients and their respective grant, award and/or scholarship include:

Abigail Buckman, Conesville: Brooke Kerns Endowed Scholarship

Sean Odegard, Muscatine: NSF STEM-Pros Scholarship

Martha Pace, West Liberty: Science Faculty Recognition Award

Local students recognized for academic excellence

Several area students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony held on May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor's Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Students had the opportunity to recognize a favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of the meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.

Local students include:

Durant High School: Madison Weber

Louisa-Muscatine High School: Brynn Jeambey

Muscatine High School: Emilio Bobay, Karena Jensen

Wapello High School: Ellee Gillette

West Liberty High School: Rachel Aird

Wilton High School: Mallory Lange

Nursing graduates honored at pinning ceremony

Riley Hammann, Muscatine, was one of over 50 nursing graduates from Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, that were pinned during a ceremony held in May. Hammann graduated with a BSN degree.

UI student-athletes named to 2022 spring academic all-Big Ten team

111 University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Spring Academic All-Big Ten team.

Local athletes include:

Tyler Olson Jr., Muscatine, men's track and field

Kirsten Jurgersen, Wilton, rowing

Honors Scholars

Western Illinois University

Macomb, Illinois

Fruitland: Keosha Westphal

Muscatine: Alaric Evans

President's List

Iowa Lakes Community College

Estherville, Iowa

Letts: Gage Connor

Chancellor's Honor Roll

University of Mississippi

University, Mississippi

Muscatine: Elizabeth Howard

Dean's List

Buena Vista University

Storm Lake, Iowa

Durant: Ardita Alimoski, Amanda Sparrow

Muscatine: Dawn Hathaway, Max Mashek

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

West Liberty: Lake Newton

Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Joshua Keller, Courtney Zaehringer

Fruitland: David Sywassink

Muscatine: Clarinda Robledo, Luke Wichers

Wapello: Paige Klinedinst, Samantha Smith, Jessica Spitznogle

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Muscatine: Simon Uecker

Northland College

Ashland, Wisconsin

Muscatine: Zuzu Hartman, Audrey Seibel

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine: Erin Lagone

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Menomonie, Wisconsin

West Liberty: Miranda Putney

Honor Roll

Oregon State University

Corvallis, Oregon

Muscatine: Maysun Castillo

Graduations

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Fruitland: Samara Perkins

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Muscatine: Riley Hammann

