Muscatine student wins national concrete masonry team competition

Pictured left to right: Iowa State University architecture students, Christopher Shoemaker (Muscatine), Noah Torstenson and Jasen Langley with their award-winning Purablock design.

Iowa State University College of Design student, Christopher Shoemaker, Muscatine, has won first place alongside fellow architecture students in the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) Education and Research Foundation's Unit Design Competition, which asks students to design a new concrete masonry or hardscape unit that could be mass produced easily and have a variety of uses.

Selected from a regional competition to advance to the national competition, Iowa State's team was one of three finalists invited to present the project to judges in August at the NCMA's mid-year meeting in Seattle.

Entries were judged by industry professionals and audience members. The judges sought designs that were resilient and energy efficient, adaptable and reusable. The winning unit stood out for its simplicity, environmentally conscious design and ease of production.

This is the second time Iowa State has won the national competition. ISU teams placed first in 2017 and second in both 2015 and 2018. The Purablock team received $250 for both regional and national wins, and the design also will be featured in the industry magazine, SMART Dynamics of Masonry.

