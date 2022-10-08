Mount Mercy celebrates white coat recipients

Caleb Paul, Muscatine, was among several nursing students at Mount Mercy University to receive their white coat in a ceremony held on Sept. 9.

Hawkeye Marching Band returns to Kinnick

More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band. The band, affectionately known as "Band 142" by the members, will once again be the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Iowa Hawkeyes' home games.

Local members include:

Durant: Anthony Mundt, Trombone

Muscatine: Heaven-Leigh Robbins, Tenor Saxophone

Wartburg College inducts 31 into Phi Eta Sigma

Zoey Long, Muscatine, was one of 31 new members inducted into the Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society.

Muscatine native interns with Steamwheelers

Elizabeth Hurlbut, Muscatine, a Central College kinesiology major, completed an athletic training internship with the Quad City Steamwheelers during the spring and summer semesters. Hurlbut is working toward a pre-athletic training graduate program.

Dean's List

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Muscatine: Jayme Solomon

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Muscatine: Emily Brade, Mario Madrigal