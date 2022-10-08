Mount Mercy celebrates white coat recipients
Caleb Paul, Muscatine, was among several nursing students at Mount Mercy University to receive their white coat in a ceremony held on Sept. 9.
Hawkeye Marching Band returns to Kinnick
More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band. The band, affectionately known as "Band 142" by the members, will once again be the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Iowa Hawkeyes' home games.
Local members include:
Durant: Anthony Mundt, Trombone
Muscatine: Heaven-Leigh Robbins, Tenor Saxophone
Wartburg College inducts 31 into Phi Eta Sigma
Zoey Long, Muscatine, was one of 31 new members inducted into the Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society.
Muscatine native interns with Steamwheelers
Elizabeth Hurlbut, Muscatine, a Central College kinesiology major, completed an athletic training internship with the Quad City Steamwheelers during the spring and summer semesters. Hurlbut is working toward a pre-athletic training graduate program.
Dean's List
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Muscatine: Jayme Solomon
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Emily Brade, Mario Madrigal