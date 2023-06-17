Central College recognizes local students for academic awards
Central College, Pella, recently announced the 2023 academic award winners. Local winners include:
* Bria Holthe, Muscatine, received the Outstanding Environmental Sustainability Award.
* Charles Martin, Wilton, received the Iowa Society of C.P.A.'s Award.
* Gloria Montiel, Columbus Junction, received the C.A. & Frances L. DeBruin Award and the Martha Betancourt Prize for Departmental Excellence and Service in Spanish.
Central College seniors graduate with Alpha Zeta Mu honors
Eighty-three Central College students in the Class of 2023 graduated with Alpha Zeta Mu honors. Local students include Bria Holthe, Muscatine; and Emerson Drake, Wilton.
President's List
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Letts: Mallory Hohenadel
Chancellor's Honor Roll
University of Mississippi
University, Mississippi
Muscatine: Elizabeth Howard
Dean's List
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Columbus City: Edwin Amigon
Columbus Junction: Jonah Darrell Egli, Lillian Marie Wyatt
Durant: Danielle Paulsen, Erin Shelangoski, Madison Weber
Fruitland: Sophia Sneddon
Grandview: Whitney Winter
Letts: Grace Dodder, Addison Randall, Brelynn Randall
Morning Sun: Andrew Carter
Muscatine: Carlos Acuna, Kaylin Beadle, Abigail Bovenkamp, Belinda Brain, Brandon Bryant, Michael Cawiezell, Jacqueline Cruz, Aidan Daufeldt, Ava Daufeldt, Lauren Dirth, Logan Ellsworth, Kaylei Fear, Vada Fridley, Hallie Hanssen, Holly Hilbrant, Fletcher Hopkins, Jacob Jones, Alex Klein, Keira Kreuzenstein, Joel Larue, Hannah Leabhart, Veyda Matos, Raul Medina, Noah Miller, Anthony Nietzel, Carson Orr, Mateo Rangel, Hope Reichert, Mckenna Riess, Anna Sharar, Ana Soares, Benjamin Spellman, James Sprague, Alli Youngbauer, Benjamin Zigament, William Zillig
Nichols: Payton Lorack
West Liberty: Rachel Aird, Cooper Lovell, Laura Millage, Jazmyn Partida, Chancellor Thrasher
Wilton: Ellie Jane Hugunin, Isaac Hunter
Marshalltown Community College
Marshalltown, Iowa
Wapello: Alex Earnest, Morgan Grimm
Wilton: Steven Jackson
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Durant: Eliana Berry
Muscatine: Ashlyn McGinnis
Wilton: Gage Oien
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Karly Ricketts
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Durant: Elizabeth Daufeldt
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Durant: Hannah Happ
Letts: Paul Hoopes
Muscatine: Mya Jansen, Zoey Long
Wapello: Aiden Housman
Graduations
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Bettendorf: Macy Beinborn, Carter Duwa, Cedric Fierce, Alexa Karzin,
LeClaire: Laurin Baker, Keagen McAuliffe
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Columbus City: Edwin Amigon
Columbus Junction: Tate Boysen, Abel Mena
Durant: Erin Shelangoski
Fruitland: Sarah Martinez, Sophia Sneddon
Morning Sun: Kabe Boysen
Muscatine: Melissa Burzlaff, Kaitlyn Cawiezell, Jacqueline Cruz, Kaylei Fear, Noah Frazier, Vada Fridley, Jacob Jones, Hannah Leabhart, Sierra Long, Anthony Nietzel, Mateo Rangel, Hope Reichert, Chasey Sedam, Aaron Stern, Alli Youngbauer, William Zillig
Oakville: Bryant Lanz
Wapello: Mariah Mitchell
West Liberty: Austin Beaver
Wilton: Isaac Hunter
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Helenna Hillard, Ryan Lukkarinen
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Muscatine: Steven Kistler, Joy Lick, Alexis Rutherford, Avery Wassenhove, Paige Williams
Wapello: Trenton Massner
Wilton: Aubrey Putman