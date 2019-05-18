Central College students performed with Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Thirty-five Central College students, including Cj Hunn, Muscatine, and Ally Kinsey, Wapello, performed with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble on April 28 in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa.
Area students performed with Central College's A Cappella Choir
Katie Phillips and Katherine Hurlbut, both of Muscatine, are among 62 Central College students in the A Cappella Choir that performed at a pre-tour concert on May 12 in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa. The choir's performance was to launch a Midwest Tour that made six stops in the Kansas City area from May 20-26.
Local resident initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Annabel Graettinger, Muscatine, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Graettinger was initiated at Western Illinois University.
Graduations
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Kyle Tuller
Black Hawk College
Quad-Cities Campus (Moline)
Durant: Leo Callison, Jacob Conley
Muscatine: Rachel Ness, Greta Treiber, Colten Vogel
Scott Community College
Riverdale, Iowa
Atalissa: Shelby Rock
Durant: Tina Bennett, Stephanie Crippen, Logan Gregoire, Meredith Knobloch, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Secylia Reyna, Katelynn Sheahan, Autum Sterner, Raymond Wheeler, Luke Whitlock
Letts: Kamella Harris, Laura Machlan
Muscatine: Melynda Albert, Whitney Baars, Jacob Bean, Joseph Beason, Sean Broderson, Cynthia Couch, Kindra Danner, Sam Flomo, Tarseh George, Heather Hentscher, Lacy Lewis, Kayeleigh Logel, Marsha Lopez, Chelsea Parrish, Silvia Rojas, Samuel Shield
Stockton: Sarah Sheahan
Wilton: April Bayers, Destiney Brown
Dean's List
Augustana College
Rock Island
Muscatine: Eden Haas
West Liberty: Brian Martinez
President's List
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
Muscatine: Shian Carter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.