Central College students performed with Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Thirty-five Central College students, including Cj Hunn, Muscatine, and Ally Kinsey, Wapello, performed with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble on April 28 in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa.

Area students performed with Central College's A Cappella Choir

Katie Phillips and Katherine Hurlbut, both of Muscatine, are among 62 Central College students in the A Cappella Choir that performed at a pre-tour concert on May 12 in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa. The choir's performance was to launch a Midwest Tour that made six stops in the Kansas City area from May 20-26.

Local resident initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Annabel Graettinger, Muscatine, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Graettinger was initiated at Western Illinois University.

Graduations

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Muscatine: Kyle Tuller

Black Hawk College

Quad-Cities Campus (Moline)

Durant: Leo Callison, Jacob Conley

Muscatine: Rachel Ness, Greta Treiber, Colten Vogel

Scott Community College

Riverdale, Iowa

Atalissa: Shelby Rock

Durant: Tina Bennett, Stephanie Crippen, Logan Gregoire, Meredith Knobloch, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Secylia Reyna, Katelynn Sheahan, Autum Sterner, Raymond Wheeler, Luke Whitlock

Letts: Kamella Harris, Laura Machlan

Muscatine: Melynda Albert, Whitney Baars, Jacob Bean, Joseph Beason, Sean Broderson, Cynthia Couch, Kindra Danner, Sam Flomo, Tarseh George, Heather Hentscher, Lacy Lewis, Kayeleigh Logel, Marsha Lopez, Chelsea Parrish, Silvia Rojas, Samuel Shield

Stockton: Sarah Sheahan

Wilton: April Bayers, Destiney Brown

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island

Muscatine: Eden Haas

West Liberty: Brian Martinez

President's List

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

Muscatine: Shian Carter

