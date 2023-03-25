STEM scholarships

The Quad-City and Engineering Council, QCESC, held the 61st annual STEM Celebration on Feb. 23.

The event celebrates and showcases the region's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators and next generation of STEM professionals.

At the event, held during National Engineers Week, 17 scholarships valued at $33,000 were awarded to encourage students to pursue STEM careers. Including this year, 227 scholarships have been awarded.

Local recipients include:

Kyleia Salyars, Muscatine High School, $1,000 Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College

Ethan Mattes, Muscatine High School, $2,500 Quad City Engineering and Science Council

The full scholarship announcements are on the website qcesc.org.

Academic success

The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University:

Letts: Brelynn Randall

Muscatine: Belinda Brain, Vada Fridley, Alex Klein

West Liberty: Laura Millage

President's List

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Fruitland: Haily McClanahan

Chancellor's Honor Roll

University of Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi

Muscatine: Elizabeth Howard

Dean's List

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Durant: Claire Paulsen

Muscatine: Antonio Melendez

Wapello: Sadie Burke

West Liberty: Macy Daufeldt

Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine: Erin Lagone

Graduations

Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus

Davenport, Iowa

Wapello: Jennifer Woods

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Muscatine: Mario Madrigal