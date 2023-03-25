STEM scholarships
The Quad-City and Engineering Council, QCESC, held the 61st annual STEM Celebration on Feb. 23.
The event celebrates and showcases the region's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators and next generation of STEM professionals.
At the event, held during National Engineers Week, 17 scholarships valued at $33,000 were awarded to encourage students to pursue STEM careers. Including this year, 227 scholarships have been awarded.
Local recipients include:
Kyleia Salyars, Muscatine High School, $1,000 Quad City Engineering and Science Council Community College
Ethan Mattes, Muscatine High School, $2,500 Quad City Engineering and Science Council
The full scholarship announcements are on the website qcesc.org.
Academic success
The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University:
Letts: Brelynn Randall
Muscatine: Belinda Brain, Vada Fridley, Alex Klein
West Liberty: Laura Millage
President's List
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Fruitland: Haily McClanahan
Chancellor's Honor Roll
University of Mississippi
Oxford, Mississippi
Muscatine: Elizabeth Howard
Dean's List
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Durant: Claire Paulsen
Muscatine: Antonio Melendez
Wapello: Sadie Burke
West Liberty: Macy Daufeldt
Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine: Erin Lagone
Graduations
Palmer College of Chiropractic-Main Campus
Davenport, Iowa
Wapello: Jennifer Woods
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Mario Madrigal