Central College students to perform in Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Thirty-five Central College students, including CJ Hunn, Muscatine, and Ally Kinsey, Wapello, will perform with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa.
Area students to perform with Central College's A Cappella Choir
Katie Phillips and Katherine Hurlbut, both of Muscatine, are among 62 Central College students in the A Cappella Choir that will perform at a pre-tour concert 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa. The choir will perform to launch a Midwest Tour that will make six stops in the Kansas City area between Monday, May 20 and Sunday, May 26 . The event is free and open to the public.
Local resident initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Annabel Graettinger, Muscatine, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Graettinger was initiated at Western Illinois University.
Graduations
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Muscatine: Kyle Tuller
Honor Roll
Dean's List
Augustana College
Rock Island
Muscatine: Eden Haas
West Liberty: Brian Martinez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.