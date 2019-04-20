Try 3 months for $3

Central College students to perform in Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Thirty-five Central College students, including CJ Hunn, Muscatine, and Ally Kinsey, Wapello, will perform with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa.

Area students to perform with Central College's A Cappella Choir

Katie Phillips and Katherine Hurlbut, both of Muscatine, are among 62 Central College students in the A Cappella Choir that will perform at a pre-tour concert 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in Douwstra Auditorium at the college in Pella, Iowa. The choir will perform to launch a Midwest Tour that will make six stops in the Kansas City area between Monday, May 20 and Sunday, May 26 . The event is free and open to the public.

Local resident initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Annabel Graettinger, Muscatine, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Graettinger was initiated at Western Illinois University.

Graduations

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Muscatine: Kyle Tuller

Honor Roll

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island

Muscatine: Eden Haas

West Liberty: Brian Martinez

