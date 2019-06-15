{{featured_button_text}}

Local student initiated into Honor Society

Cassidy Conway, Muscatine, was initiated into the Iowa State University Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on May 5 in Ames.

Students Inducted into Central NSLS Chapter

Erica Shumaker, Finn Jordan and Kailee Meyer, all of Tipton, as well as Katherine Hurlbut, Muscatine, were among 50 Central College students inducted into the college's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success during a ceremony in April.

Local students receive Upper Iowa University scholarships

Duncan Snider, Muscatine, and Tyleah Ervin, Wilton, recently received scholarships as part of Upper Iowa University's 2019 Honors and Awards Scholarship program. Snider received the William R. Cook Scholarship and Ervin was awarded the Military Family Endowed Scholarship.

Graduations

Bradley University

Peoria, Ill

Letts: Kelsey Chapman graduated with a degree in Marketing and Music Business

Cornell College

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Wilton: Aaron Cameron received a degree in Business Finance Concentration

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Vanessa Espinoza; Samantha Jamison, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Pretz, Magna Cum Laude

Conesville: Mark Ramirez, Magna Cum Laude

Durant: Megan Frisch; Tatum Thompson

Muscatine: Meredith Andersen; Zachary Anderson; Corina Bates; Cassidy Conway, Summa Cum Laude; Jenna Fuhlman; Jackson Gabriel; Caleb Hoffman, Cum Laude; Lauren Keitel; Emma Kent; Alyson Logel; Michelle Mathis; Reyna Melendez; Tetteh Mensah Assiakoley; Adam Muntz; Erin Nichols, Magna Cum Laude; Gloria Oyervides, Cum Laude; Shelby Poole; Chris Salek

West Liberty: Bradley Arp; Davin Mathias

Wilton: Cole Grings; Danielle Hammes, Magna Cum Laude; Peyton Miedema

Monmouth College

Monmouth, Ill.

Muscatine: Hannah Lingle received a degree in Exercise Science

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine:

Bachelor's Degree: Anna Rauenbuehler, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Drew Wichers, Sports Management

Master's Degree: Megan Elliott, Organizational Leadership; Andrew Genz, Educational Administration; Nolan Hagerty, Business Administration; Lisa Smock, Business Administration

Wilton:

Doctoral Degree: Meghan Waack, Occupational Therapy

Dean's List

Bradley University

Peoria, Ill.

Letts: Kelsey Chapman

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Muscatine: Nicole Garrido, Evelyn Perez

President's List

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Elise Matson

