Local student initiated into Honor Society
Cassidy Conway, Muscatine, was initiated into the Iowa State University Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society on May 5 in Ames.
Students Inducted into Central NSLS Chapter
Erica Shumaker, Finn Jordan and Kailee Meyer, all of Tipton, as well as Katherine Hurlbut, Muscatine, were among 50 Central College students inducted into the college's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success during a ceremony in April.
Local students receive Upper Iowa University scholarships
Duncan Snider, Muscatine, and Tyleah Ervin, Wilton, recently received scholarships as part of Upper Iowa University's 2019 Honors and Awards Scholarship program. Snider received the William R. Cook Scholarship and Ervin was awarded the Military Family Endowed Scholarship.
Graduations
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill
Letts: Kelsey Chapman graduated with a degree in Marketing and Music Business
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Wilton: Aaron Cameron received a degree in Business Finance Concentration
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Vanessa Espinoza; Samantha Jamison, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Pretz, Magna Cum Laude
Conesville: Mark Ramirez, Magna Cum Laude
Durant: Megan Frisch; Tatum Thompson
Muscatine: Meredith Andersen; Zachary Anderson; Corina Bates; Cassidy Conway, Summa Cum Laude; Jenna Fuhlman; Jackson Gabriel; Caleb Hoffman, Cum Laude; Lauren Keitel; Emma Kent; Alyson Logel; Michelle Mathis; Reyna Melendez; Tetteh Mensah Assiakoley; Adam Muntz; Erin Nichols, Magna Cum Laude; Gloria Oyervides, Cum Laude; Shelby Poole; Chris Salek
West Liberty: Bradley Arp; Davin Mathias
Wilton: Cole Grings; Danielle Hammes, Magna Cum Laude; Peyton Miedema
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Ill.
Muscatine: Hannah Lingle received a degree in Exercise Science
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine:
Bachelor's Degree: Anna Rauenbuehler, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Drew Wichers, Sports Management
Master's Degree: Megan Elliott, Organizational Leadership; Andrew Genz, Educational Administration; Nolan Hagerty, Business Administration; Lisa Smock, Business Administration
Wilton:
Doctoral Degree: Meghan Waack, Occupational Therapy
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill.
Letts: Kelsey Chapman
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Muscatine: Nicole Garrido, Evelyn Perez
President's List
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Elise Matson
