Second stove fire reported Tuesday

MUSCATINE — One person received minor injuries as the result of a stove fire that occurred Tuesday morning at 2810 Broadlawn Units. The American Red Cross and 1-800-BoardUp are providing victim assistance.

According to a press release from the city, the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call at about 8:30 a.m. reporting a stove fire. Units from the Muscatine Fire Department responded and found the fire had spread throughout the kitchen. The department was able to have the fire under control within five minutes.

While on scene, the fire department turned off the gas and electric to the residence as they battled the fire. Some of the utilities were restored ahead of the expected frigid temperatures later this week. An inspector from the city worked with Muscatine Power and Water to determine which and to what extent utilities could be restored.

This is the second stove fire in a week. The National Fire Prevention Association recommends residents should remain alert while cooking, and to never cook while sleepy or after consuming alcohol. People are asked to stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food and to keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove top.