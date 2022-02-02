Stipend remains part of package in Louisa County

WAPELLO — A 3% stipend will apparently remain part of Louisa County’s Fiscal Year 2023 compensation package, despite concerns that were raised with the county board of supervisors by other county elected and appointed officials during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

The stipends, along with a regular 3% salary hike, were included in a tentative settlement between the county and its two union bargaining units a few weeks ago. The supervisors then incorporated the same provisions into other county salary adjustments, including the salary recommendation for county elected officials that was presented by the compensation board to the supervisors in late December.

County attorney Adam Parsons later issued an opinion stating he felt the stipends could not legally be provided to the elected officials, although they apparently could be given to the non-elected employees, but with a caveat.

Parsons outlined the problem when he and other elected and appointed officials met with the board during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the stipends.

First deputies are limited by law to 85% of an elected official’s salary, while a second deputy cannot earn more than 80% of that official’s salary. Parsons said the stipends had the potential to cause the deputies’ salaries to exceed those percentages and it might not actually be determined until an audit was completed up to 18 months later.

He said if that happened, the state auditor might order a repayment by the deputy.

Parsons said the officials were also unclear how and when the stipend would be paid, if taxes would be taken out and several other issues. Sturgell said she was still waiting to learn from the supervisors what fund would be used to pay the stipends.

Supervisor Brad Quigley did report the stipends would not count toward the employee’s IPERS, explaining county human resources consultant Paul Greufe had confirmed that with the state retirement agency.

Meanwhile, Louisa County Chief Deputy Sheriff Brandon Marquardt pointed out during Tuesday’s meeting that other counties appeared to be following a new state law, dubbed “Back the Blue Act”, which was passed last year and had specific guidelines compensation boards were required to follow in developing the recommendation for the sheriff’s annual salary.

Although Marquardt did not say if his figures were recommendations from those counties’ compensation boards or actual budget decisions by their supervisors, it appeared the law was being considered in counties throughout Iowa and impacting other elected officials’ salaries in a trickle-down effect.

“What I could find so far - in Washington County, they did a 20% increase to elected officials – 35% to the sheriff, again citing the Back the Blue bill; Wapello County, 10% for all elected officials, again some of that citing the Back the Blue; Benton County – 28.5% for sheriff, 10% for officials,” he reported to the group, adding Lee, Des Moines and Johnson had all also voted for higher amounts.

Marquardt warned what the outcome would be if Louisa County dropped farther behind other counties on the pay scale.

“We have to be competitive or we are going to lose good employees in the future,” he said.

After listening to the presentations, Quigley assured the group the supervisors were still studying the situation.

Responding to a reporter’s question after the group left, Quigley indicated the budget would be developed with the salary/stipend amounts already set by the board, although he indicated some of the points raised by Parsons might still need to be addressed.

In other action, the board:

• Following a public hearing, approved a FY 22 budget amendment to cover $119,500 in additional expenses for a new boiler at the County Complex, jail water heater and other costs;

• Transferred $99,000 from LOST to General Basic to cover portions of the amendment.

