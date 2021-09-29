'The Nest of Louisa County' looks for new home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After deciding several years ago to include the LCPHS at the site, the county remodeled a portion of the Complex to accommodate the service and its staff of several nurses, aides and support staff. The LCPHS also serves as the home department for the county’s environmental health program, which is administered through a contract with Regional Utility Services System. RUSS also provides zoning administrative services through a separate contract and both activities are coordinated by Brian Thye, whose office is also located with the LCPHS.

Although the LCPHS has enough room at the renovated portion of the Complex for all its staff and other personnel, Griffin acknowledged the lack of space for The Nest was unexpected.

“We thought that was a large area and we thought there wasn’t going to be any problem, but we filled everything,” he said.

Tucker told the supervisors the LSI was primarily looking for storage and possibly room for a single desk.

After hearing that, supervisor Brad Quigley suggested a storage room at the County Annex might work. The staffers indicated that could fit their needs and the supervisors agreed it would also have the additional advantage of being located in the same building as the county’s general assistance office.