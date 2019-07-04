WEST LIBERTY -- The West Liberty City Council wants more time to consider making the WeLead West Liberty leader's job a full-time city position. Discussing the economic development coordinator's position was on Tuesday's council agenda, but after discussion, the council informally voted to delay a decision to next January's goal-setting session and to restore city funding of $44,000 to WeLead.
The proposal has been under consideration for several weeks in regular council meetings, a council work session, and by the council's Employee Committee.
"I feel like it's getting pushed through," said Council Member Robert Rock, a member of the Employee Committee. "I'd like a little more time to work out these issues." Council Member Diane Beranek agreed.
"It's not meshing in my brain yet at all," added Council Member Joey Iske.
"It would be my recommendation to the council to table this for a year," advised City Manager Lawrence McNaul. "We've got a new sewer system coming on. We may have to fund a new well. It allows us to look at the books a little closer."
Although Tuesday night's motion to delay a decision was unanimous, it wasn't official. City Clerk/Treasurer Lee Geertz said she will prepare a resolution for the council to enact at its July 16 meeting.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $289,006.
- The council set a work session for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 to review engineering projects in progress.
- The council approved a request to hold the San Buenaventura Procession on designated city streets Sunday, July 7.
- The council approved a request from West Liberty Youth Sports to hold the annual 5K run/walk event on designated city streets Sunday, July 14.
