West Liberty delays excluded worker funding vote

WEST LIBERTY — The group Escucha Mi Voz (Listen To My Voice) will have to wait for a few weeks to learn if the West Liberty City Council will donate $261,000 — half of its American Rescue Plan money — to the group to aid excluded workers.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council declined to make a decision on the request from the group until the city’s finance committee has the chance to make a recommendation. The city is also gathering information from Muscatine County about the issue. During the meeting about 75 members of the Iowa City-based group — although many of the members were from West Liberty — attended the meeting. Many of the members attended believing a decision was going to be made that night. Several members of the council were not present at the meeting.

“In my opinion, we need to discuss the situation and see if we can provide some kind of relief,” council member Jose Zacarias said. He also said that since the request had been made he had shown his intent to help the workers. If funded, the money could provide $1,400 checks to up to 186 excluded workers living in West Liberty. Zacarias said that while many of the people in the area who may qualify for funding are not American citizens, their children are.

Since last year, essential and excluded immigrant workers have been organizing into core teams at their Hispanic Catholic parishes in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Columbus Junction, and Washington. The teams formed a new regional organization called Escucha Mi Voz, a spin-off of the Iowa City Catholic Worker. LULAC and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund. Iowa City and Johnson County have contributed $2 million to such a fund.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, West Liberty will receive $522,000. Mayor Pro Tem Dana Dominguez said the city hopes to collaborate with some people to see if the contribution is even possible. She said she believes contributing money to the fund will benefit many West Liberty residents, but said the city needs to determine the vetting process to be used for awarding funds.

The Muscatine Journal attempted to reach the Iowa League of Cities to ask if American Rescue Plan funds can be used to fund excluded workers but did not receive a comment before press time.

Mayor Katherine McCullough was not present at the meeting. She had previously expressed interest in letting the group know sometime this month if the city would be making a contribution. Dominguez hopes the issue can be on the agenda during the Feb. 15 meeting.

After discussion, several members of the group gave testimony about how the pandemic has impacted them and their families.

Last week, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors decided against awarding $2 million in aid to the group. The group has also asked many other area governments to help fund the Excluded Workers Fund, which hopes to give $1,400 to every worker in the area that did not receive government stimulus or unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Also on Tuesday a contingent from the group attended the Iowa City City Council meeting to demand the city’s $1.5 million investment in the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program prioritize excluded workers.

