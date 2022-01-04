West Liberty man sentenced to 22 years for repeated sex offense

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A West Liberty man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Dec. 15, 2021 to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release after being found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor and committing a sex offense while a registered sex offender.

Charles Walter Christopher, 43, had pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2021, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, said.

Court documents say that Christopher had begun communicating online with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old child. After arranging to meet the intended victim, Christopher traveled from West Liberty to Rock Island. On arrival, Christopher was arrested by federal agents and local law enforcement. At the time of his arrest, Christopher was on federal supervised release out of the Southern District of Iowa for attempted enticement of a minor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher has remained in the custody of the U.S. marshals since his arrest in November 2020.