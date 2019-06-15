West Liberty resident named Miss Agriculture USA Queen
Payton Maas, West Liberty, was recently named the 2019 Iowa Petite Miss Agriculture USA Queen. Miss Agriculture USA is a new non-profit agriculture promotion organization featuring Queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
Maas attends West Liberty Middle School and will be in the 6th grade next year. Her agricultural interests include market hogs and she is a second year member of 4-H. She lives on a family farm which includes row crops, cattle and confinement hogs.
She will compete at the National Miss Agriculture USA Queen competition to be held in Ohio Saturday, June 29.
For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit MissAgricultureUSA.org.
