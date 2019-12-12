{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE — Cold and flu viruses are more dangerous than most realize, and more so for weakened immune systems caused by cancer.

Gilda’s Club will be hosting a free workshop called “Influenza and Communicable Disease,”  from 6 –7:30 p.m. on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities is a group that provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer.

This month’s workshop will be hosted by Jolynn Herr, RN from UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine Public Health. She will present on influenza and communicable diseases that are present during the winter season, with a special focus on the impact diseases have on cancer patients and survivors and how to protect them.

“People who are undergoing cancer treatment have compromised immune systems a lot of the time,” said Kelly Craft, the Program Manager for Gilda’s Club, “And even survivors have different things that they need to think and worry about when it comes to help, so making sure they’re protecting themselves and everyone around them from those diseases is important.”

She knows talking about cancer and diseases aren't fun topics; Craft insisted  it is important to especially during this time of year. “Our educational events are also a really good way to sort of feel us out and see if the group is right for you if you haven’t been to a Gilda’s Club event before,” Craft added.

The workshop is free, but registration is required.  

Reservations can be made by calling Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities at 563-326-7504 or emailing gc@gildasclubqc.org. The workshop will be in the second floor Gathering Room of First Presbyterian Church; guests are asked to please use the 4th Street Entrance.

